Red River Bass Club competes at tournament

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a good showing at the Highway 82 tournament last week at Bells/Bonham.

The Indians went 3-1 overall and competed well in games that almost all were decided by single-digit deficits.

Nocona won against Honey Grove 45-40 as Michael Wetmore led the team with 14 points.

The next game against Grand Saline was the only hiccup of the tournament as the Indians lost 56-49 thanks to a lack of rebounding and forced shots according to Coach Brody Wilson.

Wetmore again scored a team high 18 points while Ryder Oswald joined him in double-figures with 14.

The team rebounded with its most dominant win of the tournament against Tom Bean, winning 61-39.

Brady McCasland led the team with 24 points while Wetmore joined him in double-figures with 10 points.

Finally, Nocona finished the tournament with a 53-45 win against Lindsay. Wetmore led the team with 18 pints while McCasland was not far behind scoring 14 points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won big against Ranger on Friday night.

The Bears won 46-28 in a game where once things started rolling, it went right for Gold-Burg.

The Bears were down after the first quarter, trailing 11-8 to the Bulldogs, but the defense came alive in the second quarter allowing only one point to be scored before halftime.

This allowed Gold-Burg to take the lead and control of the game for the final two quarters.

Aidan Foster led the team with 15 points.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough defensive game at Tioga on Friday night.

Tioga won 42-30 in a game where one bad quarter made all the difference.

After a competitive first half, Tioga went on a 17-8 run in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. Prairie valley could not recover with only one quarter left to play.

Tyler Winkler led the team with 13 points while Trae Campbell was second with 11 points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns got blitzed at home by private school Victory Christian on Friday night.

The Patriots won 81-42 in a game that got out of hand in the second quarter.

The young Longhorn team actually played Victory close in the first quarter as both teams were putting the ball in the basket.

Forestburg trailed only 18-16 despite its lead post player getting into early foul trouble.

All of that intrigue melted away as the Patriots started to dial up the pressure, bringing a half-court trapping style defense that rattled the Longhorns and created a lot of opportunities in transition. On top of that, Victory started making 3-pointers at an efficient clip in the half-court and started to run away with it.

Jesus Sanchez and Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 14 points each. Kyler Willett had a team high 15 rebounds to go with seven points.

