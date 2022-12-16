OBITUARIES
Ronny Dwaine Karl
December 25, 1958 – December 13, 2022
BOWIE – Ronny Dwaine Karl, 63, died on Dec. 13, 2022.
A memorial service was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Richard “Snip” Allen as the officiant.
He was born Dec. 25, 1958 in Breckenridge to Hollis and Mazelle Kramer Karl. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1977 and attended Cooke County College. On Jan. 11, 1986, he married Carla Miller in Bowie. As a younger man, he worked alongside his stepfather in the family seed business, and for Berend Brothers in Bowie. He then went to work in maintenance for the Bowie Independent School District and retired in 2020. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting coins, working in his yard and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hollis Karl and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Karl, Bowie; mother, Mazelle Gann and husband Ralph, Bowie; brothers, Monty Karl, Paradise, Clay Gann, Rockwall, Cody Gann, Bowie, Darron Karl, Abilene and Derrick Karl, Breckenridge and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
James Randall Thompson
December 9, 1955 – December 12, 2022
BOWIE – James Randall “Randy” Thompson, 67, died on Dec. 12, 2022.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Carter Lake Baptist Church in Bowie.
Born Dec. 9, 1955 in Homer, LA, Thompson was the son of James Edward Thompson and Margerie Louise Vonheeder. On Dec. 16, 1977, he married Trina Tucker-Thompson and together they raised two children. He loved fishing and music, his favorites being classic country and old-time rock and roll.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, James and his mother, Margerie.
He is survived by his wife, Trina; two children, Clint and Melissa; two grandchildren; brothers, Danny, Leslie, Lester, Benjamin and Bradley and his sisters, Suzi, Kim and Carletta.
OBITUARIES
Sue Carroll Cook Sigwing
September 21, 1937 – December 5, 2022
BOWIE – Sue Carroll Cook Sigwing, 85, died on Dec. 5, 2022.
She was born Sept. 21, 1937 in Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jan; son, Willard Matthews and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Hiatt, Richard Leeland Hiatt and Billie Ray Matthews II; daughter, Lesa Hill; 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
OBITUARIES
Josie Mae Tate
December 5, 1949 – December 8, 2022
BOWIE – Josie Mae Tate, 73, died on Dec. 8, 2022.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Dec. 5, 1949 to Buddy and Virginia Tate in Grapevine. As a young girl she went to school in Grapevine. She was employed by the Grapevine Nursing Facility for several years. She later moved to Bowie and worked for Bellmire Nursing Home. She loved spending time with her brothers, listening to Elvis, pizza and being with all her friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Buddy Tate and three brothers, Rocky, Terry Lee and Ozzie Tate.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Tate, Bowie; brother, Dallas Tate, Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
