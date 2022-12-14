Runner-up finish for Bowie boys

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians had their biggest test of the year with a matchup against a state-ranked 3A Pottsboro on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians were able to ride a hot start and hold on to win 54-49 against the bigger Lady Cardinal team.

Nocona came in unbeaten and ranked third in the state in 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Pottsboro came in ranked seventh in the state in 3A with only one loss.

The Lady Indians are not a terribly tall or big team and the Lady Cardinals had the size advantage at every position. Still, Nocona likes to push the ball off of playing tough defense and were able to do so in the first quarter scoring 22 points and leading 22-11.

The second quarter was much more slow paced as neither team broke double-digits, which allowed the Lady Indians to keep their lead big at 31-17 at halftime.

Pottsboro played better coming out of halftime, using its size and some timely 3-pointers to get back into the game.

The Lady Cardinals outscored Nocona 15-7 to cut the lead to 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored a lot in the final period. Nocona stalled and forced the Lady Cardinals to foul its players and shoot free throws.

The Lady Indians went 7-11 from the free throw line during the fourth quarter and scored enough to hold off a Pottsboro team still having success on offense.

Nocona won 54-49.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 34 points. Skyler Smith was second with 12 points while leading the team with nine rebounds and four steals.

The frontline of Sydnee Mowry and Avery Crutsinger combined for 11 rebounds and four assists while battling with much bigger girls down low.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to get the win at home against Chico on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won 45-35 against the Lady Dragons.

Early on Chico’s offensive rebounding was hurting Saint Jo in the first half. It took some halftime adjustments from Coach Daniel Lindenborn to correct the mistakes that turned the game around.

“Coach Skidmore and myself were able to go in at halftime and make some adjustments defensively,” Lindenborn said. “The girls responded well, and were able to come away with a tough win against a great opponent.”

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won at Garner on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won 54-16 in a blowout.

Gold-Burg got double-digit scoring perfomances from underclassmen Sadie Weaver with 17 points and Ollie Gaston with 10 points.

Shadie Whitaker was one point short as she scored nine points.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud her team was looking to play inside out with feeding the post well during the game and seeing improvement each game.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a disappointing game to Perrin-Whitt at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates won 40-25, pulling away in the second half.

Forestburg competed well in the first half with the score tied at 17-17. Unfortunately, foul trouble for the Lady Horns and better play from Perrin-Whitt allowed it to outscore Forestburg 12-1 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth to take the win.

Braylee Briles led the team with seven points, three blocks and four steals.

Alli Cisneros was second with six points while grabbing a team high 13 rebounds, which was equal with the amount Madisen Deason got.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.