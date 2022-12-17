SPORTS
Saint Jo girls beat Bellevue; Panthers lose to Boyd
Girls
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers started district on Tuesday night at home against Bellevue.
The Lady Panthers won 62-40 against the Lady Eagles.
Both teams were coming into district with teams filled with underclassmen. The thing for Saint Jo was most of its players had a least one season of experience while this Bellevue team is made up of a lot of freshman.
The Lady Panthers employed a trapping full-court press style defense that gave the Lady Eagles fits from the start as Saint Jo went up 17-5 in the first quarter.
Bellevue did a better job of trying to break the press in the second quarter, but not well enough to get back into the game. The Lady Eagles wanted to play fast which led to some chances to score, but also turnovers.
The Lady Panthers were looking to push the pace in transition as well and continued to do a better job as their lead extended to 31-16 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Bellevue more than double its halftime total, scoring 18 points by making a couple of 3-pointers and getting to the free throw line more successfully.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, they could not stop Saint Jo as the Lady Panthers nearly equaled them scoring 17 points in the high scoring period. Saint Jo made three 3-pointers and continued to push the ball every chance it got.
The fourth quarter saw the Lady Panthers defense clamp down on Bellevue, limiting the Lady Eagles to only six points in the final period. This allowed Saint Jo to push to the ball and continue to score as its lead grew until the final buzzer.
Boys
The Saint Jo Panthers lost a physical, close game against 3A Boyd on Tuesday night.
The Yellowjackets won 74-66 against a Panthers team that stayed right with the bigger school team and had chances to pull ahead at times.
Boyd came in with only one loss and the shorter, athletic team looked to employ a full-court press defense to compensate. Early on, the press created some transition opportunities and the Yellowjackets led 12-6 midway through the first quarter.
Saint Jo calmed down to break the press, finding holes in Boyd’s halfcourt zone defense for 3-pointers as Brice Durham made three of the team’s four in the first quarter. The Panthers trailed only 18-14 heading into the second quarter.
The Panthers did a better job of taking care of the ball on offense and getting more hands on interior passes on defense. Boyd was opting to pass through the zone with fast precision which left little room for error and gave Saint Jo defenders chances to mess it up.
Kile Thurman got hot on offense for the Panthers during the quarter, scoring 10 of the team’s 17 points and helping them pull ahead 31-29 at halftime.
The beginning of the third quarter Boyd was able to get back the lead, but Saint Jo was keeping pace. Down 42-40 midway through the quarter, the Yellowjackets then went on a 11-3 run in the next minute and half to go up double-digits 53-43.
Coach Ryan Bruce later said he was testing his team to work out of the run itself instead of calling a time out he probably would have in a bigger game. The run was largely fueled by several turnovers against Boyd’s press that snowballed into scoring opportunities right after the other.
Saint Jo trailed 58-48 heading into the final quarter.
Despite continuing to hit some good shots, the Panthers could not come up with enough defensive stops to get back into the game in the fourth quarter.
There were some bad feelings expressed from both sides at the end as Boyd celebrated winning 74-66.
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians faced former district opponent Henrietta on the road on Tuesday night.
The Indians won a close fought game 56-48 against the Bearcats.
The first quarter saw Nocona lead only 12-9, but its lead blew up in the second quarter with the Indians outscoring Henrietta 21-9.
Noocona led 33-18 at halftime.
The second half saw the Bearcats get on track offensively, outscoring the Indians in both the remaining quarters.
Henrietta cut the lead to 40-29 heading into the final quarter.
Thankfully, the Nocona offense got back on track after scoring only seven points in the previous quarter.
Henrietta still outscored the Indians, but only by a basket as Brady McCasland scored 11 of his team’s 16 points to keep Nocona ahead until the end.
The Indians won 56-48.
McCasland finished with a season high 27 points while leading the team with five assists. Michael Wetmore joined him in double-figures with 10 points, while Conley Kleinhans had a team high eight rebounds to go with six points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a close game to Petrolia on Tuesday night.
The Pirates won by one basket 49-46 against a Bulldogs team that almost came back to steal the win after falling behind.
The first half was a low scoring, defensive battle that was locked at only 17-17 at halftime. The scoring picked up in the second half, but along with that came with foul trouble.
Petrolia benefitted more from this development, building a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. Prairie Valley made it close and had a chance to steal, but was not able to seal the deal, losing 49-46.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 20 points while Eli Croxton was second with 11 points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears won their final non-district game against Vernon Northside on Tuesday.
The Bears won 69-34 against the Indians.
After a low scoring first quarter where Gold-Burg led only 9-6, the Bears exploded to score 23 points in the second quarter. Northside could not keep up as Gold-Burg led 32-16 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the offensive pace for the Bears take a dip, but it picked right back up as Gold-Burg scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to win running away with it 69-34.
Aidan Foster led the team with 26 points while Jack Henry was second with 15 and Isasc Renteria added 11 points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough game at Bryson on Tuesday night.
The Cowboys won 66-50 against the young Longhorns.
The team was without Coach Eldon Van Hooser for the game as he was dealing with a personal matter.
Forestburg fell behind in the second and third quarters by double-digits and could not catch back up even when the Longhorns offense found its groove in the second half.
Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 16 points and five 3-pointers, all scored in the second half. Kyler Willett was second with 14 points while Nathan Payne joined the two in double-figures scoring 10 points.
SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs started off district with a home win against Forestburg on Tuesday night despite getting hit with big news the day before the game.
The Lady Bulldogs won 50-21 against the Lady Horns, though they did it with a familiar but new face patrolling the sidelines.
Prairie Valley Coach Seth Stephens reported girl’s Coach Amanda Aldriedge turned in her letter of resignation to the school on Dec. 12. Boys Coach Stephens will now be the coach of both the boys and girls basketball teams until the end of the season, with the time frame to begin looking for a new coach coming in the spring once the basketball season is complete.
When asked if Coach Aldriedge gave a reason, Superintendent Tim West said, “They are not allowed to discuss personnel matters beyond what Coach Stephens has stated.”
The game was close in the first quarter with the Lady Bulldogs leading only 11-7. With the defense tightening up in the second quarter, Prairie Valley outscored Forestburg 16-2 to lead 27-13 at halftime.
The Lady Horns were never able to get back into the game, with their lack of depth hurting them against a Lady Bulldogs team not giving an inch on defense.
Prairie Valley won 50-21.
Makaylee Gomez led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points while her sister Carmen Gomez was second with 13 points. Linzie Priddy joined the two in double-figures scoring 11 points.
Coach Stephens was proud of the defensive effort he saw from his team overall.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated with a win against another state-ranked team as they traveled to Dodd City on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won 59-37 against the Lady Hornets.
Both teams came into the game undefeated on the season and ranked among the top three in the state in their respective classifications. Dodd City is ranked third in 1A and Nocona ranked second in 2A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The Lady Indians showed that gap in classification is real as their defense dominated in the first half, allowing only 11 points and leading 23-11.
Even with the Lady Hornets adjusting and scoring much better in the second half, they were always outscored by Nocona every quarter.
The Lady Indians won comfortably 59-37.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 24 points and seven assists. Skyler Smith was not far behind scoring 20 points while leading the team with six rebounds and four made 3-pointers. Aubree Kleinhans knocked in two 3-pointers off the bench as she scored eight points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears started district play on Tuesday against district favorites Slidell.
The Lady Greyhounds won like most people thought 63-36, but it was not all bad for the Lady Bears.
Gold-Burg cut the lead to 10 points during the second and third quarters, but could not close the gap before Slidell pulled away in the final period thanks to better depth.
Sadie Whitaker led the team with 12 points while sister Shadie was second with eight points.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team hung tough with the predicted best team in the district, with the hope being it can compete well against the other teams for a possible playoff spot.
SPORTS
Saint Jo Basketball Interview
