Science, engineering fair seeking judges

On Jan. 17 Bowie Junior High School presents its Science and Engineering Fair at the junior high cafeteria.

Teacher Rachel Wesley said there will be about 50 students participating in the fair and they are in need of judges. The judging will be from 4-5:15 p.m. on Jan. 17.

“If you are local to Bowie and work in a science or engineering field, we would love to have you come judge our projects,” said Wesley.

Each student will have a display of their project and the judge will have four minutes to interview each student about their project. Students will be split into three categories, so each judge will interview about 15 students.

The fair itself will be open for public viewing from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Those who may want to participate as a judge can contact Wesley at the junior high or on Facebook under Mrs. Wesley’s Wonderful World of Math.