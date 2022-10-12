Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Science, engineering fair seeking judges

On Jan. 17 Bowie Junior High School presents its Science and Engineering Fair at the junior high cafeteria.
Teacher Rachel Wesley said there will be about 50 students participating in the fair and they are in need of judges. The judging will be from 4-5:15 p.m. on Jan. 17.
“If you are local to Bowie and work in a science or engineering field, we would love to have you come judge our projects,” said Wesley.
Each student will have a display of their project and the judge will have four minutes to interview each student about their project. Students will be split into three categories, so each judge will interview about 15 students.
The fair itself will be open for public viewing from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Those who may want to participate as a judge can contact Wesley at the junior high or on Facebook under Mrs. Wesley’s Wonderful World of Math.

SCHOOL NEWS

Nocona bands rehearse Christmas concert

The Nocona School bands will celebrate the season with a Christmas concert on Dec. 8 in the high school auditorium.
The high school band will play at 7 p.m. and the middle school band at 6 p.m.

SCHOOL NEWS

Local band students try out for All-Region

Montague County’s two high school band programs sent large groups of students to the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region Band Auditions on Dec. 3 at Graham High School. Several earned spots in the band and advanced to audition at the area level. Read about all the students in your mid-week Bowie News.

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie bands prepare holiday concerts

The Bowie High School Band and Choir will present “A Christmas to Remember” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the high school gym.
The groups also will be collecting donation items such as gloves, socks, toboggans, throw blankets and personal heaters to be donated to the Bowie Mission.
The junior high band and choir will have their holiday concert from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the junior high auditorium.

