Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees

The late Jake Toler was added to the Texas Agriculture Memorial Day roll. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.

Their loved one was honored in the Memorial List of Texas Agriculture Memorial Day, a day designated to remember and honor the lives and sacrifices of the state’s farmers and ranchers in their effort to raise food and fiber for Texas families. The family was invited to attend the special ceremony in late November.

Agriculture Memorial Day began as the vision of one Texas farmer, John Paul Dineen III and soon became a partnership between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller along with several corporate and organizational sponsors.

