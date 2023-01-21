COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Chamber of Commerce readies banquet for Monday
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce prepares to celebrate and reflect on its activities of 2022 during Monday’s annual awards banquet. Read all about the chamber report and banquet program in the weekend News and on page 8A.
Mimi’s quilts still giving warmth
When Verna Mae Brashear passed away last January, she left behind a lasting legacy in our North Texas community.
It was hundreds of completed quilt design blocks as well as a mountain of fabric and quilting supplies. Brashear’s children and grandchildren were overwhelmed with what to do with the surplus of excess fabric in what they lovingly called her quilting barn.
After considering quilt shops, the family ended up connecting with The Hills Quilting Ladies who would be able to give life to the fabric in their quilts.
In addition to being a public school teacher for 28 years, Brashear was an acclaimed, award-winning quilter, known for her intricate appliqué work as well as her surprising texture and color pairings.
She spent decades traveling across the southwest region admiring and participating in quilt shows, locating new and obscure quilt shops, and constantly adding to her extensive fabric collection. At her passing the question came now how to utilize those supplies in the best way possible.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Friends of the Shelter plan fundraiser
Live music, food and fun will be offered at a fundraiser benefitting the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Hall, 1401 Jakes Road, Bowie.
Monty Dawson, Bowie’s own country music entertainer, will provide live music. Guests can enjoy pizza, salad and dessert for a meal all for $10.
Other activities will include silent auction and a fun photo booth where you and your friends can strike a pose.
The Friends are working to raises funds for a new storage building to replace the present one that is more than 18 years old and beginning to rust out.
Anyone who would like to donate an item or a basket to the silent auction can message the Friends’ Facebook page. Please make plans to attend and support these active volunteers.
Bowie Junior High Science Fair a big hit with 41 entries
