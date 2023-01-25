Alzheimer support groups meet locally

The Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter will host family support group meetings for caregivers in Bowie and Nocona.

The Nocona group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Grace Care Center of Nocona. The Bowie group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie.

The support group is free and is open to caregivers, family members and friends of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The support groups are a safe haven of understanding, companionship and encouragement for those who are often lost in the maze of this complicated, mysterious disease.

There will be monthly gatherings for members to share experiences, knowledge and provide emotional support as well as coping skills in matters relating to caregiving.

The groups also provide a forum for learning, with educational topics discussed concerning dementia-related issues.

For further information and a complete listing of groups, call the Alzheimer’s Association- North Central Texas Chapter at 940-767-8800 or 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/northcentraltexas.