SCHOOL NEWS
BHS Class of 2023 plans fundraiser
The Bowie High School Class of 2023 will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit Project Graduation.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell-out at the high school cafeteria on Jan. 31. This will be the last fundraiser of the year and everyone is invited to help make it successful.
Public invited to tour BJH Science Fair
Bowie Junior High School will host its science and engineering fair on Jan. 17 and the public is invited to attend and see the projects.
Rachel Wesley, fair coordinator, said she was able to find some “awesome judges,” from the community and she is excited for the fair.
Located in the junior high cafeteria, the fair will be open to the public from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Judging will take place from 4-5:15 p.m. that day.
“The kids would really like to show off their work to the community. Make plans to attend,” said Wesley.
Youth fair opens its 2023 run with full day of new events
The Montague County Youth Fair got underway Wednesday for its four-day run. The new Leadership Day opened on Wednesday with a new array of contests for youth to enter. Thursday marked the first day of two and a half days of livestock judging, as well as judging for food, shop and art. (Photos by Barbara Green)
‘Beauty and the Beast’ returns for two shows Friday
The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts and Bowie High School Theater Arts will present their production of “Beauty and the Beast” in two more shows this week.
They will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the junior high auditorium. Admission is free.
