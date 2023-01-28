NEWS
Board conducts mid-year superintendent evaluation, no action taken
It was a long night for the Bowie Independent School District Trustees as they tackled a lengthy agenda Monday.
The board spent almost four hours covering a variety of topics from the facility repairs after the winter freeze, to the district’s annual report and the superintendent’s mid-year evaluation.
The meeting opened with recognition of the board members for National School Board Recognition Month. The members received goodie bags thanking them for their “commitment,” as it featured “mint” items.
Trustees then were introduced to students who received grand or reserve champions in the recent Montague County Youth Fair.
Executive session
Trustees conducted the superintendent’s mid-year formative evaluation. Enlow said no action was taken as the board indicated they felt like things were on track as they work on board and district goals.
Small Business Assn. offering low-interest disaster loans
Small nonfarm businesses in 194 Texas counties and neighboring counties in New Mexico and Oklahoma are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat in counties including, but not limited to, Clay, Cooke, Jack, Montague, Wise, Jefferson and Love that occurred May 1 – Sept. 30, 2022.
Commissioners get broadband brief; consider engineer for new sewer plant
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienwsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners Monday received a brief overview of results from the recent broadband survey with a full report scheduled for February.
During public comments at the Jan. 23 regular meeting, Pamela Waggoner, a broadband solutions manager with Connected Nation, asked to speak. The company she works for was contacted through the Priddy Foundation to conduct the broadband survey for the county. The full report will be presented via Zoom in February.
She reported while the actual participation numbers were not as high as they would like to have seen, 93.56% of county households have 25/3 Megabits per second (Mbps) which is 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
The federal government considers 25/3 to be “high speed,” however, the industry is leaning more toward that number needs to be 100/20. Only 700 households are considered at a higher level in the county, but if the lower number is considered “high speed,” 90% are served.
Waggoner explained while some may have strong service there are a lot of gap areas and people are dissatisfied with the service speed they are experiencing.
The court voted to hire an engineering firm to design and provide specifications for bid purposes to build a sewer treatment plant. County Judge Kevin Benton said Commissioner Mike Mayfield did the research into what is needed to start bringing the plant online to replace the present septic system that serves the courthouse, sheriff’s office and jail, and annex.
Texas leads nation in job creation
Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Texans and Texas employers for helping make Texas the national leader in job creation, following the December employment release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showing Texas led all states for job creation in 2022. Texas added 650,100 nonfarm jobs over the year and grew jobs at 5.0%, the fastest rate in the nation. “It is no surprise that Texas leads the nation for job creation, adding more jobs in 2022 and growing at a faster rate than any other state,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Freed from the burden of over-taxation and the stranglehold of over-regulation, businesses continue to invest in Texas and in the best workforce in America. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, putting even more Texas families on the path to prosperity. Texas works when Texans work, and in this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity and ensuring Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.” Today’s BLS employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating Texas again surpassing its all-time record for total jobs in December for the 14th consecutive month. With employers adding 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December and more than 650,000 added over the year, total jobs in Texas reached a new high of 13,705,500 at year end.
