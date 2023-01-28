Board conducts mid-year superintendent evaluation, no action taken

It was a long night for the Bowie Independent School District Trustees as they tackled a lengthy agenda Monday.

The board spent almost four hours covering a variety of topics from the facility repairs after the winter freeze, to the district’s annual report and the superintendent’s mid-year evaluation.

The meeting opened with recognition of the board members for National School Board Recognition Month. The members received goodie bags thanking them for their “commitment,” as it featured “mint” items.

Trustees then were introduced to students who received grand or reserve champions in the recent Montague County Youth Fair.

Executive session

Trustees conducted the superintendent’s mid-year formative evaluation. Enlow said no action was taken as the board indicated they felt like things were on track as they work on board and district goals.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Bowie Schools grand and reserve champions from the youth fair were recognized by the board this week. (Courtesy photo)