Bowie athletic director retires
The Bowie Jackrabbits will be looking for a new athletic director/head football coach for the second straight year as Hugh Farmer announced his retirement on Monday.
The move was unexpected for Superintendent Blake Enlow, though some circumstances led to conversations toward the end of the Christmas break.
According to Enlow, Farmer told him, “His perspective on his future has changed over the past four months with a series of life changing personal family events. Because of this change in perspective, I have a new found importance on being more present for his family and becoming a better family man.”
Farmer echoed that sentiment when reached for comment from The Bowie News.
“I have retired and I am moving into a new chapter in my life where I can focus more on my family outside of public education,” Farmer said.
Farmer came to Bowie from Seymour where he spent eight years leading that program to a 55-38 record.
While the record in the one season heading the Jackrabbits was not great (1-9) there were some positive things for the program in possibly moving in the right direction.
With his more wide open offense he was able to convince several of the school’s best athlete’s to give football another try after not playing for a year or more. Several were big contributors this year despite their relative inexperience.
Also despite the record, the team lost three games by three points or less during the season and the feeling was the program was heading in the right direction as players got more experience in the new offensive and defensive systems.
“Coach Farmer built strong relationships with students, staff and community,” Enlow said. “He gave the entire athletic department a sense of direction. He increased numbers in the football program and improved the culture. I also feel the overall record was not indicative of all the direction he had the program going.”
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians beat Lindsay by a good margin on Tuesday in their final non-district game of the season.
The Indians won easily 48-26 against the Knights.
Nocona was hoping to get a good, clean win before heading into district play and was able to do so against Lindsay.
The Indians held the Knights under 10 points all four quarter in the game as Coach Brody Wilson thought the team rebounded well to prevent extra shot attempts.
Offensively Nocona was able to score well at times thanks to running in transition, but Wilson thought there were more points on the table as turnovers got under his skin.
Still, Nocona scored enough to get the easy win.
Brady McCasland led the team with 18 points while Javier Gaytan was second with eight points and Ryder Oswald scored seven.
Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win on the road at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 57-29 against the Bears.
Prairie Valley did a good job scoring in the first half with 34 points, but was able to turn up its defense more as the game went along to prevent Gold-Burg from catching back up.
Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 36 points, five assists and eight steals. He made six of the team’s nine 3-pointers in the game.
Jarrett Horton joined him in double-figures with 10 points.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Panthers picked up a one-sided win against Forestburg at home on Tuesday.
The Panthers won 88-36 against the Longhorns.
Saint Jo came in as the experienced team that has is used to making the playoffs. Forestburg has no seniors and just picked up its first district win in three seasons the previous week.
That experience among many things was shown by the divide between the two teams at this time.
For Saint Jo, Brice Durham led the team with 28 points, with 24 and all six 3-pointers coming in the first quarter. Kile Thurman was second with 21 points.
For the Longhorns, Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 18 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out four assists. Jesus Sanchez was second with nine points.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won in dominant fashion on Tuesday against Archer City.
The Lady Indians won 85-19 against the Lady Cats.
Nocona came into the game still undefeated on the season and among the top ranked, and in some polls, the top ranked team in the state in 2A.
The first quarter didn’t start out like that as Nocona led 13-6, which is good but not quite what it would expect.
The Lady Indians got things in gear in the second quarter and did not slow down for the rest of the game. Nocona scored 22 or more points in the final three quarters.
Archer City never got going offensively, scoring only four points in the second and third quarters combined. The Lady Cats did score nine points in the fourth quarter, which Nocona Coach Kyle Spitzer was not a fan of when he tried to nitpick negatives in the game.
Still, little went wrong for the Lady Indians as they rolled to a blowout victory 85-19.
Megyn Meekins and Skyer Smith both led the team with 26 points each. Meekins had a team high nine assists and six steals while Smith and Avery Crutsinger pulled down seven rebounds each. Sydnee Mowry joined the double-figures scoring by finishing with 12 points.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won big against Forestburg at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers won 69-16 against the Lady Horns.
Saint Jo was able to dominate with its pressure defense against a Forestburg team that had no substitutions due to an illness. This led to the Lady Horns worst game of the season according to Coach Cori Hayes.
Madisen Deason and Allie Cisneros led Forestburg with seven points each while Rachel Allen had 12 rebounds.
Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won on a shot in the final seconds in game against Prairie Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears won 35-34 as Sadie Whitaker made a shot with four seconds left to put them ahead for good against the Lady Bulldogs.
Gold-Burg led 16-15 at halftime and still held a one-point advantage 22-21 heading into the final quarter. It went back and forth, but in the end it was the Lady Bears that got the win thanks to Whitaker making a shot following a pass from Ollie Gaston.
Sadie Weaver led Gold-Burg with 12 points while Shadie Whitaker was second with eight points.
For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led all scorers with 20 points. Makaylee Gomez was second with seven points. Sara Horton led the team with nine rebounds.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles picked up their first district win against a tough Midway team on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles got the win by one point 34-33.
Bellevue has struggled against its inexperience so far in district play, but getting a win against one of the teams that is predicted to go to the playoffs is a big first step in correcting course.
Bellevue controlled the lead for most of the game and making free throws down the stretch allowed the Lady Eagles to just hang on and win. Brittany Gill, who finished with 10 points, made three free throws to put Bellevue up by four points in the final five seconds.
Callie Martin led the team with 14 points.
Jackrabbits fall to City View 57-38
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first matchup against state-ranked City View at home on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs won 57-38, though the game was closer for most of its run time than the final score would indicate.
Bowie was hoping this would be the year it could knock off City View from its firm perch atop the district the previous two seasons.
With the graduation of some key contributors to the team that went to the state tournament, the Jackrabbits hoped the upset potential would not be as daunting.
Bowie zeroed in on trying to bring extra help when two of the Mustangs big and athletic post players made a move to drive to the basket. The good news is the Jackrabbits limited both of City View’s players to only four points each. The bad news was Bowie had trouble scoring all night itself and the Mustangs found other guys who were knocking down shots.
Bowie fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime. Both teams scored better in the second half, but the Jackrabbits could never close that gap. Bowie did cut the lead down to single-digits at certain points, but could never make enough open shots from the perimeter or get the contested shots around the basket to fall in.
In the end, City View had a flurry of 3-pointers go in to put the game out of reach and win comfortably 57-38.
