Bowie athletic director retires

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won in dominant fashion on Tuesday against Archer City.

The Lady Indians won 85-19 against the Lady Cats.

Nocona came into the game still undefeated on the season and among the top ranked, and in some polls, the top ranked team in the state in 2A.

The first quarter didn’t start out like that as Nocona led 13-6, which is good but not quite what it would expect.

The Lady Indians got things in gear in the second quarter and did not slow down for the rest of the game. Nocona scored 22 or more points in the final three quarters.

Archer City never got going offensively, scoring only four points in the second and third quarters combined. The Lady Cats did score nine points in the fourth quarter, which Nocona Coach Kyle Spitzer was not a fan of when he tried to nitpick negatives in the game.

Still, little went wrong for the Lady Indians as they rolled to a blowout victory 85-19.

Megyn Meekins and Skyer Smith both led the team with 26 points each. Meekins had a team high nine assists and six steals while Smith and Avery Crutsinger pulled down seven rebounds each. Sydnee Mowry joined the double-figures scoring by finishing with 12 points.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won big against Forestburg at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers won 69-16 against the Lady Horns.

Saint Jo was able to dominate with its pressure defense against a Forestburg team that had no substitutions due to an illness. This led to the Lady Horns worst game of the season according to Coach Cori Hayes.

Madisen Deason and Allie Cisneros led Forestburg with seven points each while Rachel Allen had 12 rebounds.

Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won on a shot in the final seconds in game against Prairie Valley on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears won 35-34 as Sadie Whitaker made a shot with four seconds left to put them ahead for good against the Lady Bulldogs.

Gold-Burg led 16-15 at halftime and still held a one-point advantage 22-21 heading into the final quarter. It went back and forth, but in the end it was the Lady Bears that got the win thanks to Whitaker making a shot following a pass from Ollie Gaston.

Sadie Weaver led Gold-Burg with 12 points while Shadie Whitaker was second with eight points.

For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led all scorers with 20 points. Makaylee Gomez was second with seven points. Sara Horton led the team with nine rebounds.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles picked up their first district win against a tough Midway team on the road Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles got the win by one point 34-33.

Bellevue has struggled against its inexperience so far in district play, but getting a win against one of the teams that is predicted to go to the playoffs is a big first step in correcting course.

Bellevue controlled the lead for most of the game and making free throws down the stretch allowed the Lady Eagles to just hang on and win. Brittany Gill, who finished with 10 points, made three free throws to put Bellevue up by four points in the final five seconds.

Callie Martin led the team with 14 points.