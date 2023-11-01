SPORTS
Bowie basketball teams win at Henrietta
Both Bowie basketball teams played Friday morning at Henrietta, the games rescheduled since a funeral for classmate Colby Price was later in the afternoon.
The different time of the games and the emotional circumstances seemed to push both teams in the best ways on the court as the Lady Rabbits won 74-43 and the Jackrabbits won 78-46.
It was not the first game since the tragedy, but with the funeral coming later in the day and after several days to process it was not any easier. The weird start time of the games being played in the morning would have been a good enough excuse for either team to not play well.
The Bowie girls were coming into the game with a four-game win-streak and a 2-1 district record. The Lady Cats had yet to win a district game and the Lady Rabbits did not want to stumble due to outside circumstances affecting their play.
The main key for Bowie defensively was making sure Henrietta did not get clean 3-point looks as the team averages 10 made per game. The Lady Rabbits limited the team to only six, with all but one coming from one player for the Lady Cats. It was not enough to prop up Henrietta as the team scored in double-figures in two of the quarters.
More importantly Bowie’s offense was humming along, scoring 14 or more points in each quarter, with it climaxing with the Lady Rabbits scoring 25 points coming out of halftime in the third quarter.
Even with the bench emptied for most of the fourth quarter, Bowie still scored 16 points to coast to the one-sided win 74-43.
Ziba Robbins led the team with 18 points and four assists.
Neely Price was second with 14 points, 12 of them coming in that big third quarter.
Ella Richey came off the bench to score 10 points and block two shots. Maddie Mandela scored nine points, but led the team with five rebounds.
The Bowie boy’s team then followed with a similar performance. The team was 2-0 in district so far and had won its last four games as well.
Playing fast from the jump, the Jackrabbits scored a season high 35 points in the first quarter. Coach Andy Atkins was not sure what he would get from his team, but it proved to be one of the best shooting performances of the season
“Very weird emotional day and you cannot predict how anyone is going to react or respond,” Atkins said. “When we came out and scored 35 in the first quarter and made 6-7 3-pointers, it was very much needed and took some outside emotional stress off. We continued shooting the ball well and getting stops. The boys could then just focus on each other and playing hard without too much pressure.”
Leading 35-7 after the first quarter, Bowie could only cool off from there. The Jackrabbits scored in double-figures the final three quarters, but Henrietta did find its footing during that time as well.
Unfortunately for the Bearcats, Bowie’s 28-point lead was out of reach as the Jackrabbits won 78-46.
Andrew Sandhoff led Bowie with 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Brody Armstrong was right behind him scoring 17 points and making three 3-pointers as he scored 13 of his points in that explosive first quarter.
Bayler Swint scored 15 points and A.J. Whatley finished in double-figures to score 10 points.
Forestburg boys beat Gold-Burg 53-47; Prairie Valley loses to Midway
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Longhorns picked up their first district win in three season by beating Gold-Burg at home on Friday.
The Longhorns turned things around in the second half in order to win 53-47 against the Bears.
Both teams headed into the game looking for its first district win. Both had played some of the top teams in the district so far with not great results, but had reason to believe Friday’s game was winnable.
Forestburg is a young team with no seniors filled with mostly underclassmen.
With a recommitment to basketball from the young group along with some much needed depth, the team has won some non-district games this year after struggling to do so the last two years.
Gold-Burg is a bit older and more experienced, but needed to put all of its pieces together for things to work out.
With neither team playing any games during the holiday break, both were still trying to get things together on Friday.
The Bears’ full-court pressure defense was causing some havoc for the Longhorns in the first half.
Both teams initially wanted to play fast, but it was too fast at times for Forestburg which led to turnovers that Gold-Burg fed off of.
While the Longhorns scored enough against the press to keep the game close at halftime down only 29-25, it looked like the type of game that was benefitting the Bears as it went on.
The second half saw Forestburg calm things down and methodically break the press while playing solid defense which led the Longhorns starting the quarter on a 17-3 run to build a double-digit lead at one point.
Gold-Burg rallied to finish the quarter better when Forestburg’s big post player Kyler Willett had to sit with foul issues and trailed only 45-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was more back and forth as the Bears were able to have some moments of press defense chaos trying to claw their way back into the game.
They got as close to cutting it to 51-47 with two minutes left in the game.
The Longhorns were able to hang on, making a couple of free throws in the final minutes to win 53-47.
Jesus Sanchez led Forestburg with 27 points while making six 3-pointers. Willett was second with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
For Gold-Burg, Isaac Renteria led the team with 15 points while Jayon Grace scored 14 and Aidan Foster scored 11 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough game against Midway on Friday night.
The Falcons won 51-24 against the Bulldogs.
Prairie Valley came into the game hoping to slow down Midway’s offense, which Coach Seth Stephens thought the team did well enough in the first half. Unfortunately, the Falcons got hot and made five 3-pointers in the third quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 to break the game open.
Prairie Valley could not recover since the team was having trouble scoring all game long.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 15 points and six rebounds. Tyson Easterling was second with five points and four rebounds. Trae Campbell scored the other four points.
