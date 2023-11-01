Bowie basketball teams win at Henrietta

Both Bowie basketball teams played Friday morning at Henrietta, the games rescheduled since a funeral for classmate Colby Price was later in the afternoon.

The different time of the games and the emotional circumstances seemed to push both teams in the best ways on the court as the Lady Rabbits won 74-43 and the Jackrabbits won 78-46.

It was not the first game since the tragedy, but with the funeral coming later in the day and after several days to process it was not any easier. The weird start time of the games being played in the morning would have been a good enough excuse for either team to not play well.

The Bowie girls were coming into the game with a four-game win-streak and a 2-1 district record. The Lady Cats had yet to win a district game and the Lady Rabbits did not want to stumble due to outside circumstances affecting their play.

The main key for Bowie defensively was making sure Henrietta did not get clean 3-point looks as the team averages 10 made per game. The Lady Rabbits limited the team to only six, with all but one coming from one player for the Lady Cats. It was not enough to prop up Henrietta as the team scored in double-figures in two of the quarters.

More importantly Bowie’s offense was humming along, scoring 14 or more points in each quarter, with it climaxing with the Lady Rabbits scoring 25 points coming out of halftime in the third quarter.

Even with the bench emptied for most of the fourth quarter, Bowie still scored 16 points to coast to the one-sided win 74-43.

Ziba Robbins led the team with 18 points and four assists.

Neely Price was second with 14 points, 12 of them coming in that big third quarter.

Ella Richey came off the bench to score 10 points and block two shots. Maddie Mandela scored nine points, but led the team with five rebounds.

The Bowie boy’s team then followed with a similar performance. The team was 2-0 in district so far and had won its last four games as well.

Playing fast from the jump, the Jackrabbits scored a season high 35 points in the first quarter. Coach Andy Atkins was not sure what he would get from his team, but it proved to be one of the best shooting performances of the season

“Very weird emotional day and you cannot predict how anyone is going to react or respond,” Atkins said. “When we came out and scored 35 in the first quarter and made 6-7 3-pointers, it was very much needed and took some outside emotional stress off. We continued shooting the ball well and getting stops. The boys could then just focus on each other and playing hard without too much pressure.”

Leading 35-7 after the first quarter, Bowie could only cool off from there. The Jackrabbits scored in double-figures the final three quarters, but Henrietta did find its footing during that time as well.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, Bowie’s 28-point lead was out of reach as the Jackrabbits won 78-46.

Andrew Sandhoff led Bowie with 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Brody Armstrong was right behind him scoring 17 points and making three 3-pointers as he scored 13 of his points in that explosive first quarter.

Bayler Swint scored 15 points and A.J. Whatley finished in double-figures to score 10 points.

