SPORTS
Bowie Boys Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Girls Interview
SPORTS
Bowie Girls Interview
SPORTS
Prairie Valley teams play at Electra tournament
The Prairie Valley basketball teams both played a holiday tournament at Electra last week to try and break off the rust from the long break.
The Bulldogs were missing some starters but still went 2-2 while the Lady Bulldogs went 2-1.
The boy’s were missing leading scorer Tyler Winkler, but it allowed other players to step up during the tournament.
The Bulldogs lost a tough first game to Newcastle 50-48. They bounced back to get a low scoring win against Petrolia (35-29) and a solid win against Woodson (46-35).
The final game against tournament host Electra did not go Prairie Valley’s way as the team lost 52-30.
Individually, Tyson Easterling and Trae Campbell were selected to the all-tournament team.
Coach Seth Stephens thought it was a good stretch of games to let some guys with less experience take a more prominent role and gain some confidence.
Stephens also had to coach the Lady Bulldogs at the same tournament in a stressful two days for him.
The team started off the tournament by coming out the winners against Woodson in a low-scoring game 33-22.
Unfortunately, the next game against Benjamin saw the team start the game poorly which allowed the Lady Mustangs to run away with the game 66-36.
The Lady Bulldogs played one last time against tournament host Electra. In the most competitive game of the tournament, it was Prairie Valley that came out on top 42-39.
Carmen Gomez was chosen for the all-tournament team.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 days ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS1 month ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff