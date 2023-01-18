Bowie Chamber of Commerce readies its 2023 banquet

Phase one of the U.S. Highway 82 widening project from the edge of Nocona to nearly Ringgold, is slightly ahead of schedule, but new detours start this week as traffic is moved to the newly built lanes.

Adele Lewis, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Wichita Falls District, said the transition was expected to begin during the week of Jan. 16. Also, North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.

Construction crews will coordinate the lane switch moving one side of traffic at a time. Moving eastbound to westbound to the new pavement will take a couple of days said Lewis. Once all traffic is moved, construction will begin on the new eastbound lanes.

Lewis explained meanwhile the detour signs for South Airport Road and the barricades for the closure will be coordinated with the lane switch.

If someone wants to be on South Airport Road, they will need to go south on State Highway 175/ Montague St., turn right onto Rock Springs School, then turn right to Kirby, then right again onto Rice to tie back into Airport Road. Rice is the proper street name said Lewis but the plans show it as Admire.

