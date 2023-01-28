Bowie City Council meets Monday night

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 for its last session of the month.

Much of the agenda focuses on grant updates from City Manager Bert Cunningham and Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins. The EMC has been working on a federal grant for generators, a Homeland Security grant program and a federal individual safe room grant.

In the city manager’s report, he will discuss the grant applications he

has been submitting, the Texas Water Development Board sewer line project and the status of the Ameresco discussion.

In new business, the council will consider reappointing Bill Calabretta and Bradlee Summers to the planning and zoning commission.

The annual racial profiling report from the Bowie Police Department will be reviewed and the council will discuss awarding a proposal to lease 57 acres of city property at Old Bowie Lake.

A resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with Nortex for a regional solid waste grant also will be examined.

Whit Cross, new liaison officer with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, will be introduced. The owner of Hilltop Tire also will be recognized for a donation they made.

The quarterly financial report, minutes and uncollected utility accounts and library fines will wrap up the agenda