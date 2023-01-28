NEWS
Bowie City Council meets Monday night
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 for its last session of the month.
Much of the agenda focuses on grant updates from City Manager Bert Cunningham and Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins. The EMC has been working on a federal grant for generators, a Homeland Security grant program and a federal individual safe room grant.
In the city manager’s report, he will discuss the grant applications he
has been submitting, the Texas Water Development Board sewer line project and the status of the Ameresco discussion.
In new business, the council will consider reappointing Bill Calabretta and Bradlee Summers to the planning and zoning commission.
The annual racial profiling report from the Bowie Police Department will be reviewed and the council will discuss awarding a proposal to lease 57 acres of city property at Old Bowie Lake.
A resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with Nortex for a regional solid waste grant also will be examined.
Whit Cross, new liaison officer with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, will be introduced. The owner of Hilltop Tire also will be recognized for a donation they made.
The quarterly financial report, minutes and uncollected utility accounts and library fines will wrap up the agenda
NEWS
Board conducts mid-year superintendent evaluation, no action taken
It was a long night for the Bowie Independent School District Trustees as they tackled a lengthy agenda Monday.
The board spent almost four hours covering a variety of topics from the facility repairs after the winter freeze, to the district’s annual report and the superintendent’s mid-year evaluation.
The meeting opened with recognition of the board members for National School Board Recognition Month. The members received goodie bags thanking them for their “commitment,” as it featured “mint” items.
Trustees then were introduced to students who received grand or reserve champions in the recent Montague County Youth Fair.
Executive session
Trustees conducted the superintendent’s mid-year formative evaluation. Enlow said no action was taken as the board indicated they felt like things were on track as they work on board and district goals.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Small Business Assn. offering low-interest disaster loans
Small nonfarm businesses in 194 Texas counties and neighboring counties in New Mexico and Oklahoma are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat in counties including, but not limited to, Clay, Cooke, Jack, Montague, Wise, Jefferson and Love that occurred May 1 – Sept. 30, 2022.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Commissioners get broadband brief; consider engineer for new sewer plant
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienwsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners Monday received a brief overview of results from the recent broadband survey with a full report scheduled for February.
During public comments at the Jan. 23 regular meeting, Pamela Waggoner, a broadband solutions manager with Connected Nation, asked to speak. The company she works for was contacted through the Priddy Foundation to conduct the broadband survey for the county. The full report will be presented via Zoom in February.
She reported while the actual participation numbers were not as high as they would like to have seen, 93.56% of county households have 25/3 Megabits per second (Mbps) which is 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
The federal government considers 25/3 to be “high speed,” however, the industry is leaning more toward that number needs to be 100/20. Only 700 households are considered at a higher level in the county, but if the lower number is considered “high speed,” 90% are served.
Waggoner explained while some may have strong service there are a lot of gap areas and people are dissatisfied with the service speed they are experiencing.
The court voted to hire an engineering firm to design and provide specifications for bid purposes to build a sewer treatment plant. County Judge Kevin Benton said Commissioner Mike Mayfield did the research into what is needed to start bringing the plant online to replace the present septic system that serves the courthouse, sheriff’s office and jail, and annex.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 week ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case