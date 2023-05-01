Bowie Girls Interview

The Prairie Valley basketball teams both played a holiday tournament at Electra last week to try and break off the rust from the long break.

The Bulldogs were missing some starters but still went 2-2 while the Lady Bulldogs went 2-1.

The boy’s were missing leading scorer Tyler Winkler, but it allowed other players to step up during the tournament.

The Bulldogs lost a tough first game to Newcastle 50-48. They bounced back to get a low scoring win against Petrolia (35-29) and a solid win against Woodson (46-35).

The final game against tournament host Electra did not go Prairie Valley’s way as the team lost 52-30.

Individually, Tyson Easterling and Trae Campbell were selected to the all-tournament team.

Coach Seth Stephens thought it was a good stretch of games to let some guys with less experience take a more prominent role and gain some confidence.

Stephens also had to coach the Lady Bulldogs at the same tournament in a stressful two days for him.

The team started off the tournament by coming out the winners against Woodson in a low-scoring game 33-22.

Unfortunately, the next game against Benjamin saw the team start the game poorly which allowed the Lady Mustangs to run away with the game 66-36.

The Lady Bulldogs played one last time against tournament host Electra. In the most competitive game of the tournament, it was Prairie Valley that came out on top 42-39.

Carmen Gomez was chosen for the all-tournament team.

