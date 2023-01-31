NEWS
Bowie News mid-week edition delayed due to icy weather
Due to the winter storm, the mid-week Bowie News edition has been delayed at the printer.
We apologize for this delay, but the icy roads were unsafe and the printed edition could not be delivered at its regular time this week.
As soon as the printer is able to get the edition printed and delivered it will be taken out to the racks and to the post offices.
The News staff appreciates your understanding as we joined many businesses that were closed or delayed this week due to the weather. We hope to be back on schedule as soon as possible.
NEWS
Tax deadline extended again through Friday
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton announced: Due to inclement weather conditions and the necessity to close the County Tax Office and the Appraisal District, all penalties and late fee deadlines for county and local taxes will be extended through 5 p.m. on Feb. 3. Previously the Jan. 31 deadline was extended through Thursday, but now it has been moved out to Friday.
NEWS
Courthouse, annex to close Tuesday
Based on the forecast of overnight inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the Montague County Courthouse and annex offices will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 31.
CLAY COUNTY CLOSINGS
The Clay County Courthouse, Annex, Library, and Extension offices will be closed on Jan. 31 reports County Judge Mike Campbell. .
NEWS
Latest round of school closures (4 p.m. Jan. 30)
The following schools will close on Jan. 31
Bellevue
Gold-Burg
Montague
Forestburg
Prairie Valley
Saint Jo
Bowie
Nocona
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 weeks ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case