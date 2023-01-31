Bowie News mid-week edition delayed due to icy weather

Due to the winter storm, the mid-week Bowie News edition has been delayed at the printer.

We apologize for this delay, but the icy roads were unsafe and the printed edition could not be delivered at its regular time this week.

As soon as the printer is able to get the edition printed and delivered it will be taken out to the racks and to the post offices.

The News staff appreciates your understanding as we joined many businesses that were closed or delayed this week due to the weather. We hope to be back on schedule as soon as possible.