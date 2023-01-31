Connect with us

Bowie News mid-week edition delayed due to icy weather

Due to the winter storm, the mid-week Bowie News edition has been delayed at the printer.
We apologize for this delay, but the icy roads were unsafe and the printed edition could not be delivered at its regular time this week.
As soon as the printer is able to get the edition printed and delivered it will be taken out to the racks and to the post offices.
The News staff appreciates your understanding as we joined many businesses that were closed or delayed this week due to the weather. We hope to be back on schedule as soon as possible.

Tax deadline extended again through Friday

01/31/2023

By

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton announced: Due to inclement weather conditions and the necessity to close the County Tax Office and the Appraisal District, all penalties and late fee deadlines for county and local taxes will be extended through 5 p.m. on Feb. 3. Previously the Jan. 31 deadline was extended through Thursday, but now it has been moved out to Friday.

Courthouse, annex to close Tuesday

01/30/2023

Based on the forecast of overnight inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the Montague County Courthouse and annex offices will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 31.

CLAY COUNTY CLOSINGS

The Clay County Courthouse, Annex, Library, and Extension offices will be closed on Jan. 31 reports County Judge Mike Campbell. .

Latest round of school closures (4 p.m. Jan. 30)

01/30/2023

The following schools will close on Jan. 31

Bellevue

Gold-Burg

Montague

Forestburg

Prairie Valley

Saint Jo

Bowie

Nocona

