NEWS

Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight

Published

1 day ago

on

Bowie Police officers spent three hours negotiating in what appeared to be a standoff connected to a possible assault, but in the end, the suspects refused to come out of the house and assured officers everything was fine and they did not need help.
Captain Kent Stagg said officers drove by a house at 701 N. Mason about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 16, and saw a couple in the yard who appeared to be fighting.
When officers came back and stopped, the man and woman ran inside the house and locked the door refusing to come out.

NEWS

Family searching for missing person Norman Reitmeyer

Published

20 hours ago

on

01/18/2023

By

The family of Norman Reitmeyer, 32, has been reported as a missing person by his family and he is believed to be between Terral, OK and the Dallas-Fort Worth area reports his family. His brother, Justin Reitmeyer, is in Bowie today searching the area and trying to get the information out.
He says his brother is “in distress and needs help.” Any assistance in locating him will be appreciated.
NEWS

Fire danger elevated across North Texas today

Published

22 hours ago

on

01/18/2023

By

NEWS

Commissioners to discuss extending the burn ban

Published

1 day ago

on

01/18/2023

By

The emergency burn ban was implemented on Jan. 11 and set to run seven days. The commissioner’s court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20 to discuss whether or not to continue the ban.

