Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians beat Lindsay by a good margin on Tuesday in their final non-district game of the season.

The Indians won easily 48-26 against the Knights.

Nocona was hoping to get a good, clean win before heading into district play and was able to do so against Lindsay.

The Indians held the Knights under 10 points all four quarter in the game as Coach Brody Wilson thought the team rebounded well to prevent extra shot attempts.

Offensively Nocona was able to score well at times thanks to running in transition, but Wilson thought there were more points on the table as turnovers got under his skin.

Still, Nocona scored enough to get the easy win.

Brady McCasland led the team with 18 points while Javier Gaytan was second with eight points and Ryder Oswald scored seven.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win on the road at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won 57-29 against the Bears.

Prairie Valley did a good job scoring in the first half with 34 points, but was able to turn up its defense more as the game went along to prevent Gold-Burg from catching back up.

Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 36 points, five assists and eight steals. He made six of the team’s nine 3-pointers in the game.

Jarrett Horton joined him in double-figures with 10 points.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Panthers picked up a one-sided win against Forestburg at home on Tuesday.

The Panthers won 88-36 against the Longhorns.

Saint Jo came in as the experienced team that has is used to making the playoffs. Forestburg has no seniors and just picked up its first district win in three seasons the previous week.

That experience among many things was shown by the divide between the two teams at this time.

For Saint Jo, Brice Durham led the team with 28 points, with 24 and all six 3-pointers coming in the first quarter. Kile Thurman was second with 21 points.

For the Longhorns, Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 18 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out four assists. Jesus Sanchez was second with nine points.

