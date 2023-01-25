SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won in dominant fashion on Friday against Olney.
The Indians won 62-20 as they picked up their second district win of the season.
Nocona’s defense kept the Cubs from scoring double-digits in every quarter, with Olney just barely cracking the single-digit total after three quarters.
The Indian offense was rolling as well, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and never scoring less than 12 like in the second quarter.
In the end, it was the type of one-sided win where the better team played like it for most of the game without letting up.
Michael Wetmore led the team with 16 points. Luke Fuller and Brady McCasland were second as each scored 13 points. McCasland led the team with five assists while Charlie Fuller grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.
Coach Brody Wilson had little to complain about in the one-sided romp of a win.
“I thought we were able to get off to a good start and that set the tempo for the rest of the game,” Wilson said. “We were able to force turnovers and we shot better. I thought we did a good job of rebounding as well.”
Nocona is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Archer City.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Longhorns just held on to beat Bellevue at home on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 44-42, holding off a furious fourth quarter barrage from the Eagles to escape with the win.
It was a competitive first half with the teams tied at 22-22. Forestburg came out in the third quarter and limited Bellevue to only three points which allowed the Longhorns to take control 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
At one point Forestburg’s lead increased to 10 points in the final period, but the Eagles scored 17 points in the quarter to get it all the way back to one basket by the end.
It wasn’t enough to steal the win as the Longhorns held on 44-42.
Jesus Sanchez led Forestburg with 18 points while Kyler Willett was second with 12 points. Nathan Payne nearly joined the two in double-figures as he made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
The Bellevue coach did not respond with any information about the game.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game against Midway on Friday night.
The Falcons won 70-30 against the Bears.
Gold-Burg struggled to consistently score, equaling nine points in three of the four quarters. That was never going to be enough to keep up with the high-scoring Midway team that scored 18 or more points in three of the four quarters.
Aidan Foster led Gold-Burg with nine points while Justin Moore was second with six points.
Coach Jesse Vaughn thought there were some good things, but knows there are more things his team needs to work on to give it a better chance in competing come the second round of district play.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game against Slidell on Friday night.
The Greyhounds won 56-42 against the Panthers according to MaxPreps.
While no stats were given out, Coach Ryan Bruce did talk about how the game went for his team.
“We got off to a good start, but just couldn’t maintain the pace that allowed us to jump out with a lead,” Bruce said. “We did a good job defensively, but just struggled to rebound against their size and athleticism. Too many second chance points created a gap that we couldn’t close.”
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished the first round of district with another dominant win, this time at Olney on Friday night.
The state-ranked, undefeated Lady Indians won 62-31 against the Lady Cubs.
Nocona was coming off a win against possibly its toughest district challenger in Windthorst.
Olney only had one district win in the first round, so there might not have been much excitement heading into the game.
The Lady Cubs took advantage in the first quarter, holding the high power Nocona offense to just seven points and leading 11-7.
The Lady Indians adjusted to the slower pace and was able to create some transition opportunities thanks to improved defensive play.
Nocona more than doubled its first quarter total scoring 16 points in the second quarter and taking a small, but important 23-19 lead at halftime.
The defensive pressure was upped even more in the second half as the Lady Indians allowed only 12 points from Olney in the final two quarters.
Nocona’s offense took off as the game went along. The team nearly doubled its first half total in the third quarter and finished strong scoring 17 in the fourth quarter as the game got out of reach.
In the end, the Lady Indians won 62-31 to limit the memories of the bad start to the game.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 25 points and five assists. Skyler Smith was second with 14 points and led the team with eight rebounds. Sydnee Mowry nearly joined the pair in double-figures by scoring nine points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won possibly their biggest game of the season by upsetting Midway at home on Friday night.
The Lady Bears won 42-34 against a Lady Falcons team that was sitting in third place after the first round of district play.
Gold-Burg was down six points at halftime, but after some adjustments started the second half by going on a 15-1 run.
“I was so happy the girls responded so well to the adjustments and we really stepped up and shot the ball well,” Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “It was an awesome, awesome win. Our defense was the difference. Several girls shot the ball well and it was great team win.”
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won a big game on the road at Forestburg on Friday night.
The Lady Eagles won 40-17 against the under-manned Lady Horn team.
Bellevue got a big boost offensively with freshman Tristan Shook making four 3-pointers in the game. Coach John McGee was more proud of how his defense played, hoping the way the team played can lead into the second half of district play.
The Lady Horns struggled to make shots or make the most of their free throw opportunities. Braylee Briles led the team with six points and two blocks. Allie Cisneros was second with five points and Madisen Deason scored four. Deason and Cisneros each grabbed a team high 11 rebounds.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost against state-ranked Slidell on Friday at home.
The Lady Greyhounds won 61-30 against the young Lady Panthers team according to MaxPreps.
SPORTS
Jackrabbits fall at Holliday
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough game at Holliday on Friday night.
The Eagles won 57-47 in a game where the Jackrabbits were playing catch-up for most of it.
Bowie came into the game knowing it would be tough. All three of last year’s games were single-digit wins, with two of them being won at the buzzer.
The Jackrabbits one loss in district came against a City View team Holliday had beaten, but earlier in the week the Eagles lost to a Vernon team Bowie had handled well on the road.
With it being the last game of the first round of district play, a win was important for both teams.
Bowie struggled to score in the first half, scoring single-digits in both quarters while Holliday did a good job of methodically finding ways around the Jackrabbits zone and pressure defense.
The Eagles led 27-14 at halftime.
Bowie’s offense got going in the second half as the team leaned on senior ball handlers Brody Armstrong and A.J. Whatley scoring out of isolation plays.
The Jackrabbits equaled their first half total in the third quarter and surpassed it in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, Bowie could not get enough stops on defense.
Holliday was able to get second and third chances on offense by getting offensive rebounds and later broke the Jackrabbits press to score efficiently before the defense could get set.
Bowie cut it to single-digits in the fourth quarter, but every big basket the team got it seemed the Eagles had an answer for until the time ran out.
Holliday won 57-47.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose at Holliday
The Bowie Lady Rabbits gave the eventual district champ Holliday its last good shot Friday on the road.
The state-ranked Lady Eagles still won comfortably 68-36, but the Lady Rabbits gave them a much better fight than they did the first time the teams played back.
Back in mid December, the start of district play saw Bowie overwhelmed by the size and skill of Holliday as the team lost 71-15 in a game that was as one-sided as the score.
Since then the Lady Rabbits reeled off seven straight wins, including five in district to finish in second place after the first round of play.
Even though the Lady Eagles also beat the rest of the district just as easily and has state title dreams, Bowie should have given them a better game the first time and this was going to be its last shot.
What made the matchup especially tough for Bowie is Holliday’s overwhelming size. Almost all of the Lady Eagles starting five are 5’10” or taller, while the Lady Rabbits have only one player topping out at that height in Ziba Robbins who plays more on the perimeter.
The lack of height has been one of the tough things for Bowie the last three seasons when it has finished behind Holliday in district. What put the Lady Eagles over the top this year was adding Jalynn Bristow, who is listed at 6’2” and is committed to Iowa State University to play basketball.
Playing a game against such an athlete who knows how to use every inch of her physical advantage is an adjustment Bowie never seemed to get over in the first game as the team never got anything going offensively or could slow Holliday down.
This time, the Lady Rabbits were determined to try and compete with them better. Bowie tried to play at a deliberately slow pace, holding the ball against the Lady Eagles zone since they wanted to get up and down the floor by forcing turnovers with their length.
Bowie lost 68-36.
