Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won their third straight district game at Petrolia on Tuesday night.
The Indians blew out the Pirates 89-45 in the team’s highest scoring game of the season.
Nocona scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarters and were up 50-21 at halftime.
Coach Brody Wilson has been critical of his team’s shot selection during the season so far, but had little to complain about besides the team’s need to rebound better on the defensive end.
Michael Wetmore led the team with 20 points. Javier Gaytan was second with 15 points and Ryder Oswald joined in double-figures with 14 points.
Conley Kleinhans had a team high seven assists and Johnny Stone collected a team high seven rebounds.
Prairie Valley vs Bellevue
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won on the road at Bellevue on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs won 72-55 against the Eagles.
The game started out high scoring with Prairie Valley leading only 17-14 after the first quarter.
While Bellevue’s offense was calmed down to score nine and 10 points in the next two quarters, Prairie Valley never slowed down.
The Bulldogs scored 16, 19 and 20 points the final three quarters as they ran away with the game as the Eagles could not keep up.
Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 36 points and made six 3-pointers.
Dakota Fore joined him in double-figures with 11 points and Trae Campbell scored nine points on three made 3-pointers to add to the total.
For Bellevue, Kason Roper led the team with 28 points while Jayson Gill was second with 19 points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough game on Thursday night against first place Slidell on the road.
The Greyhounds won 86-14 against a young Longhorns team that struggled mightily with being pressed on offense according to Coach Eldon Van Hooser.
Kyler Willett led the team with six points and 10 rebounds.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians started off the second round of district play with a dominant road win at Petrolia.
The Lady Indians won 76-40 on the road against the Lady Pirates to stay unbeaten on the year and celebrate some personal milestones with Coach Kyle Spitzer getting his 200th career win.
While Nocona came in confident, Petrolia was not a pushover as the Lady Pirates finished the first round of district sitting in third place. Still, the Lady Indians played like they are on a different level from the jump.
The Lady Indians were up 18-6 after the first quarter and never let up even with Petrolia’s offense playing better the final three quarters.
Nocona’s up tempo offense never slowed down as they got out and ran in transition faster and better than most teams can adjust to. The lowest total was the second quarter when the Lady Indians scored 17 points.
Skyler Smith had possibly her season high with 32 points while also leading with 12 rebounds. Megyn Meekins was second with 22 points but dished a team high nine assists. Reagan Phipps joined them in double-figures with 13 points while Avery Crutsinger was second with eight rebounds.
Prairie Valley vs Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won at home on Thursday night against Prairie Valley.
The Lady Eagles won 33-28 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Bellevue lost the first game against Prairie Valley, but this time the Lady Eagles came out on top in a low-scoring game.
The Lady Eagles led 13-5 after the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs picked up the intensity on defense in the second half, limiting Bellevue to only 10 points. This allowed Prairie Valley to close the score to one basket 26-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles were just barely able to hold on to win 33-28.
Callie Martin led Bellevue with 15 points while Tristan Shook and Brittany Gill each had seven points.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 10 points while Linzie Priddy was second with eight points.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tall task playing Slidell on Thursday night.
The state-ranked Lady Greyhounds beat the Lady Horns 63-13.
Coach Cori Hayes had some positives to say about his team despite the one-sided nature of the game.
Madisen Deason led the team with seven points. Rachel Allen had a team high six rebounds.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a disappointing game at Midway on Thursday night.
The Lady Falcons won 75-55 according to MaxPreps in an up-tempo game.
No other information about the game was provided by the coach.
Jackrabbits have off shooting night against Iowa Park
It was a disappointing loss for the Bowie Jackrabbits on Wednesday night when they hosted Iowa Park.
The Hawks won 55-40 in a game where the Jackrabbits struggled to make any open shots.
Bowie came into the game following a disappointing loss at Holliday to close out the first round of district play. With another loss earlier to City View, the Jackrabbits were sitting in third place in the district standings.
Bowie had handled the opening district game at Iowa Park back in December, handing the Hawks a 53-39 welcome to the new district. The Hawks went 2-4 in the first round and were on the outside of the playoff race.
Still, the first half of the first game between the two teams had been competitive throughout until the Jackrabbit defense stepped things up to help them run away with that game.
Therefore, it was not surprising when the first quarter saw the team’s tied at 11-11 at the end of it. The Hawks played zone defense throughout which meant Bowie could hunt open perimeter shots if it passed the ball around smartly. Only one 3-pointer fell in to start the game which would prove ominous as the game went along even with the game tied after the first quarter.
The Jackrabbits were getting open looks from outside, but none of them went in during the second quarter. Even with players trying to drive to the basket against Iowa Park’s tall and lanky post defenders, the good chances just seemed to roll out every time.
Bowie made only two field goals all of the second quarter and missed its both shots in its one free throw trip.
Scoring only four points in a quarter will get you behind in most varsity games and the Jackrabbits found themselves behind 24-15 at halftime.
Bowie was hopeful once it could start to knock down shots the game would flip as it was not like the team was running horrible offense, turning the ball over or taking rushed, bad shots that were out of character.
Still, the led on the basket stayed closed at the start of the second half for Bowie. The Jackrabbits scored more than four points, but not by much, scoring seven points on three made field goals.
Bowie’s success on defense shutting down Iowa Park in the first game was never replicated on Wednesday. The Hawks handled the Jackrabbits pressure and made them pay with smart passing and timely shot making from all over.
It looked dire with Bowie trailing 37-22 heading into the fourth quarter, with only a blisteringly one-sided performance the only way the team was going to come back.
The Jackrabbits upped their intensity and urgency as the time slipped away and finally did start to score the ball. They sold out with their pressure defensively, which created some turnovers and led to some transition opportunities that were lacking in the middle quarters.
Unfortunately, that selling out meant Iowa Park was able to feast on breakdowns if it beat the aggressive press defense which led to some easy scores for the Hawks.
Both teams scored 18 points in the frantic final period which meant Bowie finally did break through offensively, but it was too little too late and at the expense of its defense in the process.
Iowa Park won 55-40.
Lady Rabbits hold off late run by Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits picked up a big win at home on Wednesday night.
The Lady Rabbits beat Iowa Park 49-39 to bounce back from their loss at Holliday and stay firmly in second place in the district.
Bowie started the second round of district losing to state-ranked buzzsaw Lady Eagles, but were able to pick up wins against the five other teams in the first round.
The Lady Hawks were one of the teams that were supposed to finish in front of the Lady Rabbits according to pre-season predictions.
Iowa Park comfortably made the playoffs the previous two seasons playing in 4A by finishing second and third. Dropping down to 3A, usually most programs see their results go up.
Bowie proved in the first game back in December that was not going to be a foregone conclusion when it walloped the Lady Hawks 53-32.
As one-sided as it was, the Lady Rabbits knew they could not take a night off and expect the same result.
Bowie came in ready to play. Even with the game being rescheduled to Wednesday because of weather and then the game starting an hour late because of referee miscommunication, the Lady Rabbits started fast.
Bowie’s defense, playing some zone while mixing in some man-to-man to keep giving different looks, just bothered Iowa Park early on as passes flew out of bounds or the Lady Rabbits stripped ball handlers.
The Lady Hawks first came out playing straight up, but then switched to a box-and-one defense, with one defender shading Bowie’s leading scorer Maddie Mandela while playing zone as well.
It did limit her touches and disrupt the Lady Rabbits usual offensive flow, but Bowie found other players to score early. Thanks in large part to their defense, the Lady Rabbits led 10-2 after the first quarter.
While Iowa Park finally got something going offensively in the second quarter, it was not enough to keep up with Bowie. The team made three 3-pointers and built its lead up 27-12 heading into halftime in control.
The third quarter was more of the same though the Lady Rabbits made only one 3-pointer. The Lady Hawks found themselves down 39-20 heading into the fourth quarter and knew something needed to change.
Iowa Park started to bring the pressure defensively with its back against the wall.
It was a physical game throughout, but it got turned up a level in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hawks started taking and making some 3-pointer they had not made much all game. Bowie’s offense started turning the ball over and players frustration grew as momentum swung to Iowa Park’s side.
Thankfully, the Lady Rabbits offense did not completely crater as they still scored in the double-digits. While the Lady Hawks nearly doubled their three quarter total in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to catch Bowie.
The Lady Rabbits won 49-39 despite the late push.
