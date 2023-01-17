OBITUARIES
Christine P. Brock
December 25, 1930 – January 5, 2023
BRYAN – Christine P. Brock, 92, passed from this life Jan. 5, 2023 in Bryan.
Christine was born Dec. 25, 1930 in Henrietta to Lee Ottis ”Boots” Tims and Myrble Chesher. She was a county tax accessor in Montague county for 12 years. Later, she and her husband, Bob, owned and operated a photography business in Bowie. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and playing cards with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 29 years, Robert Dale (Bob) Patterson; second husband, R.T. Brock and two brothers, Richard Tims and Jerry Tims.
Christine leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son, Roy Patterson and wife Jill; two grandchildren, Tommy Patterson and wife Laura and Jeff Patterson as well as four great-grandchildren, Kyle Patterson, Emme Patterson, Chloe Patterson and Rowan Patterson.
An online guestbook is available at TrevinoSmithFuneralHome.com.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jerome Robert Sobeczek
November 20, 1930 – January 7, 2023
BOWIE – Jerome Robert ‘Jerry’ Sobeczek, 92, died on Jan. 7 2023.
Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Scott Funeral Home. Burial followed at Coker Cemetery.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1930 in San Antonio to Robert Joseph and Rosalie Hedwig ‘Rosie’ (Skrzycki) Sobeczek. His first job at the age of 16 was at Alamo Iron Works in San Antonio. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio.
While the draft was still in force, he joined the Navy where he worked on refrigeration diesel engines. While in the Korean War he was injured and had to be lifted off ship for surgery. He had a medical discharge so he went to the University of Texas in Austin where he studied mechanical engineering. He graduated and went to work for Pearl Brewery where he remained until he changed to Associated Milk Producers Incorporated in San Antonio as the Southern region engineer, which involved plants in Oklahoma City, Muenster, El Paso, Sulphur Springs and Stephenville. He retired in 1992 and moved to Bowie to be a rancher.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosie Sobeczek; brothers, Edwin and Herman Sobeczek and one uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Coker Sobeczek, Bowie; sons, Charlie DeWolfe, Bowie, the Rev. Todd DeWolfe, Edmond, OK and Robert Sobeczek, San Antonio; daughters, Nadine Berger, La Vernia, TX, Lori Parker, San Antonio and Sharon Mann, San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Clarence Sobeczek, La Vernia and sisters, Helen Lyssy, La Vernia and Frances Moczygemba, San Antonio.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Sharla Kay Bailey-McGinnis
August 17, 1958 – January 4, 2023
WAGONER, OK – Sharla Kay Bailey-McGinnis, 64, died on Jan. 4, 2023.
Visitation was at noon on Jan. 14 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1958 in Muenster to Joseph Hugh and Beulah May (Morrison) Bailey. She married Kevin Seay Bailey-McGinnis on June 12, 2009 in Heavener, OK.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Beulah Bailey and brothers, Donald ‘Harlin’ Bailey, Gerry Bailey and Glen Bailey.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bailey-McGinnis, Wagoner; daughter, Bailey Cordes, Coweta, OK; one granddaughter; sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Longview, Joan Gragg, Fort Worth and Nancy Holcomb, Leon, OK and brothers, Paul Bailey, Saint Jo and Keith Bailey, Longview.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Patricia “Patty” Ruth Lewis
April 7, 1962 – January 7, 2023
GREENVILLE – Patricia Ruth Lewis, 60, died on Jan. 7, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Lou Tiscione officiating. Burial will follow at Mallard Cemetery in Forestburg. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 at United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080.
She was born on April 7, 1962, in Dallas to Grenville, III and Dorothy Fortine Lewis. She was the youngest of two girls and three boys. She graduated from Plano Senior High School and worked as an executive admin at Electronic Data Systems, AmerisourceBergen and L3Harris. While working at EDS, she met Rick Leeper and they were married on March 20, 2010.
She loved the Dallas Cowboys, nature and traveling with her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Leeper; mother, Dorothy Lewis; siblings, Grenville IV, Linda, Paul, Tom and her many nieces and nephew.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
