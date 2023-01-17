Christine P. Brock

November 20, 1930 – January 7, 2023

BOWIE – Jerome Robert ‘Jerry’ Sobeczek, 92, died on Jan. 7 2023.

Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Scott Funeral Home. Burial followed at Coker Cemetery.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1930 in San Antonio to Robert Joseph and Rosalie Hedwig ‘Rosie’ (Skrzycki) Sobeczek. His first job at the age of 16 was at Alamo Iron Works in San Antonio. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio.

While the draft was still in force, he joined the Navy where he worked on refrigeration diesel engines. While in the Korean War he was injured and had to be lifted off ship for surgery. He had a medical discharge so he went to the University of Texas in Austin where he studied mechanical engineering. He graduated and went to work for Pearl Brewery where he remained until he changed to Associated Milk Producers Incorporated in San Antonio as the Southern region engineer, which involved plants in Oklahoma City, Muenster, El Paso, Sulphur Springs and Stephenville. He retired in 1992 and moved to Bowie to be a rancher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosie Sobeczek; brothers, Edwin and Herman Sobeczek and one uncle.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Coker Sobeczek, Bowie; sons, Charlie DeWolfe, Bowie, the Rev. Todd DeWolfe, Edmond, OK and Robert Sobeczek, San Antonio; daughters, Nadine Berger, La Vernia, TX, Lori Parker, San Antonio and Sharon Mann, San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Clarence Sobeczek, La Vernia and sisters, Helen Lyssy, La Vernia and Frances Moczygemba, San Antonio.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.