OBITUARIES
Colby James Price
March 21, 2006 – January 2, 2023
BOWIE – Colby James Price, 16, went to be with our Heavenly father on Jan. 2, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Bowie High School, with Pastors Chad Word, Caleb Mendoza and Michael Walker as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Colby was born on March 21, 2006 in Decatur to Cody and Christy (Hawkins) Price. Colby was a junior at Bowie High School and planned to play college football. Colby loved football and powerlifting. To know Colby was to love him. He always had a smile and it was the most infectious smile. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and always had a joke. His famous words were “It’s bulking season!”
He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Jim Bartee; great-grandparents, mawmaw Price and grandpa Chubby; grandfather, Robert Hawkins; great-grandmother, Sam Henry and beautiful cousin, Madison Waldrip.
Colby is survived by his parents, Cody and Lory Price and mom, Christy Price, Bowie; siblings, Chelsea Guevara and husband Bartolo, Nebraska, Coleton Price, Waco, Chloe Turlington, Oklahoma and Katie Jo Turlington, College Station; grandparents, Jim and Liz Price, Montague and J.B. and JoAnn Jordan, Bowie; great-grandmother, Marilyn Biggerstaff, Chico; aunt, Courtney Waldrip and husband Todd, Bowie; uncle, Dusty Hawkins and wife Justine, Alabama; aunt, Judy Hawkins, Bowie and numerous cousins and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jody Lee Young
September 7, 1982 – December 29, 2022
BEDFORD – Jody Lee Young, 40, died on Dec. 29, 2022.
The family will host a private memorial service in the coming weeks.
He was born Sept. 7, 1982, to Latresa (Williams) and Albert “Bud” Young. Growing up in Bowie, he excelled as both a student and athlete, and could often be found at the high school gym playing basketball.
Upon graduating from Bowie High School in 2001, Young attended the University of Oklahoma where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2006. He later moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where he worked for Coca-Cola and Pioneer Balloon Company.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Latresa Williams Young; his grandparents and one uncle.
He is survived by his son, Boston Young; brother, Mark Young, Conway, AR; two aunts; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a memorial account set up by the BHS Class of 2001 at Jacksboro National Bank Bowie benefiting his son.
OBITUARIES
Roland Dale Fatheree Jr.
August 25, 1948 – January 1, 2023
BEN WHEELER, TX – Roland Dale Fatheree Jr., 74, died on Jan. 1, 2023 at his home.
A visitation was at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dave Woodbury followed at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Fatheree Cemetery in Montague County.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1948 in Dallas to Roland Fatheree Sr. and Bobbie Owens Fatheree. Being a member of the Shelby Cobra Association of Texas and Dallas Mustang Club, he had a passion for cars. He worked as a police officer in Grand Prairie and Waxahachie briefly until working as a draftsman for most of his life. He married Janet White on Aug. 23, 1969 in Irving.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donnie and David Fatheree.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Fatheree, Ben Wheeler; children, Kenneth Fatheree, Ben Wheeler, and Heather Vaughn, Saint Jo; sister, Joy Denbow, Fort Worth; brother, Danny Fatheree, Grand Prairie and four grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Oma Sue Richey
February 14, 1936 – December 28, 2022
MIDLAND – Oma Sue Richey, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2022 in Amarillo.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Sue was born Feb. 14, 1936 in Montague County to Rias and Lillie Dyer Russell. She was raised around Prairie Valley and graduated from Prairie Valley High School. On Sept. 18, 1954 Oma Sue married Bennie Warren Richey of Bowie. Sue was a wife, mother and homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Nell Polk and brother-in-law, Billy Wayne Polk.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bennie Richey; daughter, Karen Evans and husband Bobby Evans, McLean, TX; grandchildren, Hunter Evans, McKinney and Makenzie Evans, Allen; great-grandchild, Aria, Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
