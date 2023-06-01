March 21, 2006 – January 2, 2023

BOWIE – Colby James Price, 16, went to be with our Heavenly father on Jan. 2, 2023.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Bowie High School, with Pastors Chad Word, Caleb Mendoza and Michael Walker as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Colby was born on March 21, 2006 in Decatur to Cody and Christy (Hawkins) Price. Colby was a junior at Bowie High School and planned to play college football. Colby loved football and powerlifting. To know Colby was to love him. He always had a smile and it was the most infectious smile. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and always had a joke. His famous words were “It’s bulking season!”

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Jim Bartee; great-grandparents, mawmaw Price and grandpa Chubby; grandfather, Robert Hawkins; great-grandmother, Sam Henry and beautiful cousin, Madison Waldrip.

Colby is survived by his parents, Cody and Lory Price and mom, Christy Price, Bowie; siblings, Chelsea Guevara and husband Bartolo, Nebraska, Coleton Price, Waco, Chloe Turlington, Oklahoma and Katie Jo Turlington, College Station; grandparents, Jim and Liz Price, Montague and J.B. and JoAnn Jordan, Bowie; great-grandmother, Marilyn Biggerstaff, Chico; aunt, Courtney Waldrip and husband Todd, Bowie; uncle, Dusty Hawkins and wife Justine, Alabama; aunt, Judy Hawkins, Bowie and numerous cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

