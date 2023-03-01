OBITUARIES
Corrine “Renee” Francis
October 15, 1935 – December 24, 2022
DENTON – Corrine M. “Renee” Francis, 87, died on Dec. 24, 2022.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1935 to Louis and Eleanor Hirsch in Lindenhurst, NY. She was married to William Francis from 1954 until his passing in 2010.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents and one grandson.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Francis, Austin and Wayne Francis, Denton; daughter, Nancy Cook, Saint Jo; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Dennis Hirsch; sister, Andrea Green; one sister-in-law and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritans Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or samaritanspurse.org.
Arrangement entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
James Lewis Hacker
December 11, 1941 – December 25, 2022
COLLEGE STATION – James Lewis Hacker, 81, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, making his transition into God’s loving care. Jim joins his beloved wife Anne who passed in September 2014 after 54 years of marriage.
Jim grew up in North Texas with three siblings, Peggy, Billye and Dan. He graduated from Bowie High School where he was active in sports. In football, he was an All-State End, Honorable mention All-American and selected for the Texas All-Star game. In track, he was a sprinter on the team that won State in both his junior and senior years and set records in the 440 relay. While at Bowie High School, Jim met his loving wife, Anne.
He attended Texas Tech University on a scholarship, lettering in football. Upon graduation from Texas Tech, he joined the U.S. Treasury Deptartment as a national bank examiner working in Austin, Dallas and Houston. After seven years, he left the examiners and joined the banking community in Houston, working for Capital, Cullen, Western and American/Whitney National Banks. Jim served in positions from commercial lender to president and retired in April 2008 from Whitney as Houston’s regional senior credit officer.
Jim and Anne had two children, Janét and Jimmy, and they had many great times together as a family. Jim was always planning a new adventure, whether it was camping in the beautiful United States of America, boating, hunting, fishing or numerous trips to foreign lands. His petite and very lady-like Anne would always join the adventure, including anything from getting certified for scuba diving to taking part in Jim’s pilot training when he obtained his license. However, Anne always made sure that time was made for the ballet, symphony, museums and theater. The family were members of, and active in, Chapelwood Methodist Church, later St. Paul’s and Unity Church in Houston. Jim later joined Christ Church in College Station. He was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and spent 20 years as a volunteer, mostly on the steer auction committee.
After retirement, Jim and Anne enjoyed world travel and acquired a new Airstream trailer. They would travel across this beautiful country for three to four months at a time with their wonder-dog Sherlock. They made trips from Houston across most of the country from Key West to Maine, across to California, up to Alaska and many place in between. Some of their favorites were the Grand Tetons, Yellow Stone, Glacier National Park, Canada, and Alaska. They lost their trusty sidekick Sherlock in 2010 after many quail were pointed and many miles were traveled.
After 50 years in Houston and six years after Anne’s death, Jim moved to the Langford Methodist Retirement Community in College Station to be near his daughter and her family. There he met and enjoyed a fun and wonderful group of great new friends. Jim sends thanks to all his business colleagues who helped him along the way and sends a special adios to his wonderful hunting and campfire buddies.
Jim is predeceased by his wife, Anne Orton Hacker; parents, Dan and Mollie Hacker; sisters, Peggy Church and Billye Lippincott and brother, Dan T. Hacker.
He is survived by his son, Jim A. Hacker and wife Jeanne; daughter, Janét Falcone and husband Gregg; grandchildren, Brett, Christopher and Ross and wife Jessica; his first great grandchild, Faye; cousins, Clifford and Billy Ray, many great nephews and nieces and wonderful sisters-in-law, Rebecca, Nancy Elizabeth and Susan and their husbands Bob, Tom and Larry.
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith,” II Timothy 4:7
From Jim: A special good-bye to my Langford Family and especially my dearest Nancy. Thanks also to my friends and help at Hospice Brazos Valley and Senior helpers. They were so thoughtful and kind. I don’t want friends and family traveling from far and near for a service. I would just ask that you take a moment to recall a fond memory and send me a prayer and a good-bye. I know that I will hear you. Love to all.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ballet Brazos, Aggieland Humane or the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Paul Wells
MONTAGUE – Paul Wells, 86, went to his Heavenly home on Dec. 23, 2022 in Bowie.
A celebration of his life took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the First Baptist Church in Montague with pastor Mickey Miller as the officiant. Burial followed at the Montague Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Paul was born in Beeville, TX to Ed and Jewel Smith Wells and was the eldest of six children. When he was only a few weeks old, the family moved to Orr, OK, later to Stoneburg and eventually to Bowie. He found it necessary to quit school after eighth grade in order to work and help support his family.
In 1956 Paul married Frances Palmer and from this union were born three children, Charley, Paula and Kenneth. He later married Mary Francis Guilliams on Feb. 21, 1970 thus adding her seven children, Andy, Randy, Dale, Dean, April, Patty and Jeff to the home. Paul was a dedicated father and provider for his family and a loving husband to Mary for 45 years, until her passing in 2015. He again found love with his sweetheart Carolyn Guilliams, where they enjoyed companionship for more than six years, until her recent passing.
Paul was a backhoe operator from the age of 21 until his retirement. He took pride in his work and was well known in the area for his exceptional skill. He enjoyed working and if anyone asked what his occupation was, he’d smile and say that he liked to play in the dirt all day. Paul retired from Energy Well Service in 2014 at the age of 78. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed time with his family and his church family. He was ordained a deacon in the First Baptist Church on Sept. 19, 2021.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Archie Wells, Gene Wells, Velda Swaim and JoGrace Barker; son, Dean Duke; grandsons, Johnny Duke, Dusty Tucker and Jarrett Duke and sweetheart, Carolyn Guilliams.
Paul is survived by his children, Andy Duke, Montague, Randy Duke and wife Cheryl, Plantersville, Charley Wells, Holliday, Dale Duke and wife Danna, Andrews, Paula Lovelace, Wichita Falls, April Decker and husband Clay, Alva, OK, Kenneth Wells and wife Traci, Saint Jo and Patty Tucker and husband Carl, Bowie; 28 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and sister, Ruby Byrne, Wichita Falls as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
His gentle nature, honest character, hard work ethic and faith in God will be his lasting legacy. Paul will be greatly missed but we know he is standing straight and tall with his loved ones in Heaven and “good Lord willin”, we’ll see him again some day.
The family would like to thank the staff at Advanced Rehab in Bowie for their kind caring of their Dad and Pawpaw these last few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Montague Cemetery Association or First Baptist Church of Montague.
Services are under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Dawson William Ensey
October 1, 1928 – December 22, 2022
NOCONA – Dawson William Ensey, 94, died on Dec. 22, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM.
A visitation was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with Dr. Scott Hamilton as the officiant. Interment followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1928 to Thomas and Mannie Crownover Ensey in Odell, TX. He was very involved in the community of Nocona. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona, Jean’s Men’s Bible class and the Carpenter’s Shop. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Alice Hudspeth who preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 1990 then married Beverly Brown Russell whom preceded him in death on July 17, 2022.
Ensey also is preceded in death by his parents; children, Iris Spain and Angela Driskell and siblings, Leona Perhacs, Odessa Landers, Sydney Ensey and Houston Ensey.
He is survived by his children, Sherry Floyd and Byron Ensey; two step-children; four grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
