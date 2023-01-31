COUNTY LIFE
Courthouse to close on Wednesday
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday he had just returned from driving the county roads and he found them to be in bad condition from the winter storm. With that and the continued threat of more freezing precipitation tonight and tomorrow, the judge announced the courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
As a reminder, the tax deadline has been moved from Jan. 31 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, Friday.
COUNTY LIFE
New schools closings for Feb. 1
The following school districts will be closed Feb. 1:
Bowie
Nocona
Montague
Prairie Valley
Forestburg
Saint Jo
Bellevue
COUNTY LIFE
Council meeting canceled
The Bowie City Council meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 7 due to the inclement weather.
COUNTY LIFE
Father/Daughter Dance fun (short video)
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 weeks ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case