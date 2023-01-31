Courthouse to close on Wednesday

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday he had just returned from driving the county roads and he found them to be in bad condition from the winter storm. With that and the continued threat of more freezing precipitation tonight and tomorrow, the judge announced the courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

As a reminder, the tax deadline has been moved from Jan. 31 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, Friday.