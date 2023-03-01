Daisy Jean Middleton

December 11, 1941 – December 25, 2022

COLLEGE STATION – James Lewis Hacker, 81, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, making his transition into God’s loving care. Jim joins his beloved wife Anne who passed in September 2014 after 54 years of marriage.

Jim grew up in North Texas with three siblings, Peggy, Billye and Dan. He graduated from Bowie High School where he was active in sports. In football, he was an All-State End, Honorable mention All-American and selected for the Texas All-Star game. In track, he was a sprinter on the team that won State in both his junior and senior years and set records in the 440 relay. While at Bowie High School, Jim met his loving wife, Anne.

He attended Texas Tech University on a scholarship, lettering in football. Upon graduation from Texas Tech, he joined the U.S. Treasury Deptartment as a national bank examiner working in Austin, Dallas and Houston. After seven years, he left the examiners and joined the banking community in Houston, working for Capital, Cullen, Western and American/Whitney National Banks. Jim served in positions from commercial lender to president and retired in April 2008 from Whitney as Houston’s regional senior credit officer.

Jim and Anne had two children, Janét and Jimmy, and they had many great times together as a family. Jim was always planning a new adventure, whether it was camping in the beautiful United States of America, boating, hunting, fishing or numerous trips to foreign lands. His petite and very lady-like Anne would always join the adventure, including anything from getting certified for scuba diving to taking part in Jim’s pilot training when he obtained his license. However, Anne always made sure that time was made for the ballet, symphony, museums and theater. The family were members of, and active in, Chapelwood Methodist Church, later St. Paul’s and Unity Church in Houston. Jim later joined Christ Church in College Station. He was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and spent 20 years as a volunteer, mostly on the steer auction committee.

After retirement, Jim and Anne enjoyed world travel and acquired a new Airstream trailer. They would travel across this beautiful country for three to four months at a time with their wonder-dog Sherlock. They made trips from Houston across most of the country from Key West to Maine, across to California, up to Alaska and many place in between. Some of their favorites were the Grand Tetons, Yellow Stone, Glacier National Park, Canada, and Alaska. They lost their trusty sidekick Sherlock in 2010 after many quail were pointed and many miles were traveled.

After 50 years in Houston and six years after Anne’s death, Jim moved to the Langford Methodist Retirement Community in College Station to be near his daughter and her family. There he met and enjoyed a fun and wonderful group of great new friends. Jim sends thanks to all his business colleagues who helped him along the way and sends a special adios to his wonderful hunting and campfire buddies.

Jim is predeceased by his wife, Anne Orton Hacker; parents, Dan and Mollie Hacker; sisters, Peggy Church and Billye Lippincott and brother, Dan T. Hacker.

He is survived by his son, Jim A. Hacker and wife Jeanne; daughter, Janét Falcone and husband Gregg; grandchildren, Brett, Christopher and Ross and wife Jessica; his first great grandchild, Faye; cousins, Clifford and Billy Ray, many great nephews and nieces and wonderful sisters-in-law, Rebecca, Nancy Elizabeth and Susan and their husbands Bob, Tom and Larry.

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith,” II Timothy 4:7

From Jim: A special good-bye to my Langford Family and especially my dearest Nancy. Thanks also to my friends and help at Hospice Brazos Valley and Senior helpers. They were so thoughtful and kind. I don’t want friends and family traveling from far and near for a service. I would just ask that you take a moment to recall a fond memory and send me a prayer and a good-bye. I know that I will hear you. Love to all.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ballet Brazos, Aggieland Humane or the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Paid publication