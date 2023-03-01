OBITUARIES
Daisy Jean Middleton
September 7, 1933 – December 30, 2022
BOWIE – Daisy Jean Middleton, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 30, 2022.
A visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the White Family Funeral Home, with Pastor James McClendon as the officiant and music by Kim Williams. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Daisy Jean was born on Sept. 7, 1933, in Bowie to William and Hattie McDonald Phillips. She married Clarence Wayne Middleton on Sept. 17, 1948. Daisy Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that adored her family. She spent her life as a devoted and caring homemaker taking care of kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She also volunteered in the church office and was a Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church in Bowie earlier in her life. She will be remembered for her loving heart, being a wonderful Me-Me and the beauty she had on the inside and out.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Wayne Middleton; son, Kent Middleton and siblings, Bill Phillips, Frances Berry, Wilda Gilmer and Katheryn Reynolds.
Daisy Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Gayle Middleton, Bowie; grandchildren, Jarrod Middleton, Nocona and Kristel Hill and husband James, Bowie; great-grandchildren, Carly Middleton, Denton, Madison Hill, Portland, OR and Miranda Hill, Wichita Falls and siblings, Margaret Thomas, Bowie, George Phillips, Bowie, Carol Gilmore, Addington, OK and Leroy Phillips and wife Cindy, Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Oma Sue Richey
February 14, 1936 – December 28, 2022
MIDLAND – Oma Sue Richey, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2022 in Amarillo.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Sue was born Feb. 14, 1936 in Montague County to Rias and Lillie Dyer Russell. She was raised around Prairie Valley and graduated from Prairie Valley High School. On Sept. 18, 1954 Oma Sue married Bennie Warren Richey of Bowie. Sue was a wife, mother and homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Nell Polk and brother-in-law, Billy Wayne Polk.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bennie Richey; daughter, Karen Evans and husband Bobby Evans, McLean, TX; grandchildren, Hunter Evans, McKinney and Makenzie Evans, Allen; great-grandchild, Aria, Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
James Lewis Hacker
December 11, 1941 – December 25, 2022
COLLEGE STATION – James Lewis Hacker, 81, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, making his transition into God’s loving care. Jim joins his beloved wife Anne who passed in September 2014 after 54 years of marriage.
Jim grew up in North Texas with three siblings, Peggy, Billye and Dan. He graduated from Bowie High School where he was active in sports. In football, he was an All-State End, Honorable mention All-American and selected for the Texas All-Star game. In track, he was a sprinter on the team that won State in both his junior and senior years and set records in the 440 relay. While at Bowie High School, Jim met his loving wife, Anne.
He attended Texas Tech University on a scholarship, lettering in football. Upon graduation from Texas Tech, he joined the U.S. Treasury Deptartment as a national bank examiner working in Austin, Dallas and Houston. After seven years, he left the examiners and joined the banking community in Houston, working for Capital, Cullen, Western and American/Whitney National Banks. Jim served in positions from commercial lender to president and retired in April 2008 from Whitney as Houston’s regional senior credit officer.
Jim and Anne had two children, Janét and Jimmy, and they had many great times together as a family. Jim was always planning a new adventure, whether it was camping in the beautiful United States of America, boating, hunting, fishing or numerous trips to foreign lands. His petite and very lady-like Anne would always join the adventure, including anything from getting certified for scuba diving to taking part in Jim’s pilot training when he obtained his license. However, Anne always made sure that time was made for the ballet, symphony, museums and theater. The family were members of, and active in, Chapelwood Methodist Church, later St. Paul’s and Unity Church in Houston. Jim later joined Christ Church in College Station. He was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and spent 20 years as a volunteer, mostly on the steer auction committee.
After retirement, Jim and Anne enjoyed world travel and acquired a new Airstream trailer. They would travel across this beautiful country for three to four months at a time with their wonder-dog Sherlock. They made trips from Houston across most of the country from Key West to Maine, across to California, up to Alaska and many place in between. Some of their favorites were the Grand Tetons, Yellow Stone, Glacier National Park, Canada, and Alaska. They lost their trusty sidekick Sherlock in 2010 after many quail were pointed and many miles were traveled.
After 50 years in Houston and six years after Anne’s death, Jim moved to the Langford Methodist Retirement Community in College Station to be near his daughter and her family. There he met and enjoyed a fun and wonderful group of great new friends. Jim sends thanks to all his business colleagues who helped him along the way and sends a special adios to his wonderful hunting and campfire buddies.
Jim is predeceased by his wife, Anne Orton Hacker; parents, Dan and Mollie Hacker; sisters, Peggy Church and Billye Lippincott and brother, Dan T. Hacker.
He is survived by his son, Jim A. Hacker and wife Jeanne; daughter, Janét Falcone and husband Gregg; grandchildren, Brett, Christopher and Ross and wife Jessica; his first great grandchild, Faye; cousins, Clifford and Billy Ray, many great nephews and nieces and wonderful sisters-in-law, Rebecca, Nancy Elizabeth and Susan and their husbands Bob, Tom and Larry.
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith,” II Timothy 4:7
From Jim: A special good-bye to my Langford Family and especially my dearest Nancy. Thanks also to my friends and help at Hospice Brazos Valley and Senior helpers. They were so thoughtful and kind. I don’t want friends and family traveling from far and near for a service. I would just ask that you take a moment to recall a fond memory and send me a prayer and a good-bye. I know that I will hear you. Love to all.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ballet Brazos, Aggieland Humane or the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Corrine “Renee” Francis
October 15, 1935 – December 24, 2022
DENTON – Corrine M. “Renee” Francis, 87, died on Dec. 24, 2022.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1935 to Louis and Eleanor Hirsch in Lindenhurst, NY. She was married to William Francis from 1954 until his passing in 2010.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents and one grandson.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Francis, Austin and Wayne Francis, Denton; daughter, Nancy Cook, Saint Jo; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Dennis Hirsch; sister, Andrea Green; one sister-in-law and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritans Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or samaritanspurse.org.
Arrangement entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
