Family Dollar/Dollar Tree receives building permit
Building plans for the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in Bowie have been approved by the city code office and building construction can move forward when the company is ready.
Code Officer David Rainey said the plans for the store to be located at 1601 State Highway 59 across from the present family dollar in Bowie Plaza have been approved and the building permit issued.
The new construction will create a 10,531 square foot store with capacity for 155 people. Estimated valued of the project is $500,000.
Rainey said the building is expected to take about three months to complete depending on winter weather.
Less beef production projected for 2023
By Blair Fannin,
b-fannin@tamu.edu
Drought conditions in Texas and throughout the U.S. continue to take a toll on cattle numbers, with higher calf prices and less beef production projected for 2023, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service livestock economist.
“Most of the country is in some form of drought,” David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist in the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station, told attendees at the recent South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic in Brenham.
“Drought affects all aspects of the cattle business. The reason we have culled so many cows this year is because of drought and the cost of corn. High corn prices will lead to a high feed cost environment into next year. Production costs have also increased faster than calf prices.”
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
County officials begin new terms
Montague County elected officials took their oaths of office during a Monday ceremony. (Left) District Judge Jack McGaughey administered the oath to (Right) County Judge Kevin Benton and District Clerk Robin Woods. The county judge read the oath to the other officials that included: (Back) Commissioner Two Mike Mayfield; Harvey Johnson, constable one; Commissioner Four Bob Langford and Justice of the Peace Two Jack Pigg. (Front) Kim Jones, county clerk; Robin Woods, district clerk; JP One Stephanie Horton and County Treasurer Jennifer Fenoglio.
