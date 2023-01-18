Fire danger elevated across North Texas today

Bowie Police officers spent three hours negotiating in what appeared to be a standoff connected to a possible assault, but in the end, the suspects refused to come out of the house and assured officers everything was fine and they did not need help.

Captain Kent Stagg said officers drove by a house at 701 N. Mason about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 16, and saw a couple in the yard who appeared to be fighting.

When officers came back and stopped, the man and woman ran inside the house and locked the door refusing to come out.

