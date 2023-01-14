Forest service plans controlled burning operations

The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct controlled burning operations across its landscape in the next few months.

Controlled burns are carefully planned, prepared, and conducted by qualified personnel who consider available support resources, seasonality, vegetation condition, and weather forecasts before ignition in any burn area. Smoke columns may be visible on the burn days, and some areas of the forests and access roads may be closed to provide for firefighter and public safety. All controlled burns are coordinated with associated counties complying with any applicable local burn bans.

The controlled burn areas may be marked with signs, including signboards and electronic road signs. Those near national forests may see drift smoke or smoke columns, reduced visibility in low-lying areas, and additional fire vehicle traffic along roadways. If drivers encounter smoke on the road, they should reduce their speed and use low-beam lights to become more visible to other traffic.

“The public may see a helicopter or UAS (unmanned aerial system) aircraft overhead, smoke columns rising, and smoke settling in low-lying areas at night,” said National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Fire Management Officer Jamie Sowell.

This year, a new online prescribed fire (controlled burn) mapping tool is available to track proposed, active, and completed burns. The new map tool is located at Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com)

“We will continue to post our controlled burns on our website the morning of the burn, and the online mapping tool will provide updated information on the status of burns on National Forest lands.” Said, Sowell. “Additionally, the NFGT Facebook page is updated the morning of any controlled burn activity.”

Controlled burning dramatically reduces the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control. Therefore, controlled burning protects subdivisions, businesses, and transportation corridors from potential wildfires. In addition, controlled burning is accomplished in a matter that uses low-intensity fire to “clean out” the undergrowth that can hinder the food supply for wildlife and livestock and reduce fuel loadings to mitigate the potential for disastrous wildfires.

Burning underbrush promotes new growth of tender vegetation beneficial to wildlife such as birds,

deer, and turkeys. In addition, prescribed burns benefit wildlife habitat by removing dead and dying vegetation from the understory, which improves the availability of forage and the quality of browse for wildlife. Reducing the underbrush also improves brood and nesting habitat for turkey, quail, deer, and other wildlife species.

The Forest Service only burns when environmental conditions are most favorable based on weather forecasts from the National Weather Service and within the direction and policy set forth.

For individuals with respiratory and other health concerns, we recommend closing windows and ventilating their homes by using the air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears. We encourage anyone sensitive to smoke to contact the local Ranger’s District Office to provide contact information so we can notify you on the day of planned burns in your area.

For more information, visit our website and follow the fire information feature. www.fs.usda.gov/texas.