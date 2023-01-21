Connect with us

Friends of the Shelter plan fundraiser

Published

5 mins ago

on

Live music, food and fun will be offered at a fundraiser benefitting the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Hall, 1401 Jakes Road, Bowie.
Monty Dawson, Bowie’s own country music entertainer, will provide live music. Guests can enjoy pizza, salad and dessert for a meal all for $10.
Other activities will include silent auction and a fun photo booth where you and your friends can strike a pose.
The Friends are working to raises funds for a new storage building to replace the present one that is more than 18 years old and beginning to rust out.
Anyone who would like to donate an item or a basket to the silent auction can message the Friends’ Facebook page. Please make plans to attend and support these active volunteers.

Bowie Junior High Science Fair a big hit with 41 entries

Published

27 mins ago

on

01/21/2023

By

The Bowie Junior High School Science and Engineering Fair took place Tuesday. Family and friends were able to view the show after the judging. See results in the weekend Bowie News.
Bowie Chamber of Commerce readies its 2023 banquet

Published

3 days ago

on

01/18/2023

By

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Denim and Diamonds Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet on Jan. 23 at the Bowie Community Center.
Tickets are $40 and will feature a meal cooked up by Mike Humpert. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and the banquet doors open at 6:40 p.m. for dinner seating.
Call 940-872-1173 to reserve tickets or visit the chamber website at bowietxchamber.org to order online.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Highway 82 motorists moving to new roadway

Published

3 days ago

on

01/18/2023

By

Phase one of the U.S. Highway 82 widening project from the edge of Nocona to nearly Ringgold, is slightly ahead of schedule, but new detours start this week as traffic is moved to the newly built lanes.
Adele Lewis, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Wichita Falls District, said the transition was expected to begin during the week of Jan. 16. Also, North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.

Construction crews will coordinate the lane switch moving one side of traffic at a time. Moving eastbound to westbound to the new pavement will take a couple of days said Lewis. Once all traffic is moved, construction will begin on the new eastbound lanes.
Lewis explained meanwhile the detour signs for South Airport Road and the barricades for the closure will be coordinated with the lane switch.
If someone wants to be on South Airport Road, they will need to go south on State Highway 175/ Montague St., turn right onto Rock Springs School, then turn right to Kirby, then right again onto Rice to tie back into Airport Road. Rice is the proper street name said Lewis but the plans show it as Admire.

Read more on this story in the mid-week Bowie News.

