Funny, thoughtful, faith used to describe Colby Price

(Left) Colby Price along with Tucker Jones and Jakson Hofbauer. (Photo by Mendy Jones)

Goofball, mentor, witty, faithful and funny are just some of the words used this week to describe Colby Price, a young man whose life was cut short Monday night in a tragic auto accident.

The community that loved this teen laid him to rest Friday afternoon in a funeral service hosted at Bowie High School, where he attended class as a 16-year-old junior.

Friends and families supported each other sharing their love and memories of Price. A family visitation the night before saw a line running out into the parking lot.

Bowie school students were not set to return to class until Jan. 9, but when news of this death became public the school district and community kicked into action to help.

Bowie Independent School District staff set up a counseling room at the high school campus Tuesday for staff and students. Superintendent Blake Enlow said when students return this week counselors also would be available for anyone who may need support.

Enlow has helped guide the district and his former principal’s campus BHS through several deaths including that of two students and two teachers. He said the community coming together is an important part of healing.

“The schools are central parts of this community and everyone takes pride in what we do. When something like this happens, everyone rallies together to support each other. People deal with grief and tragedy in different ways, but the outpouring of support from our community is like none I have seen. We stand together in good times and hold each other up in times of trouble,” explained the superintendent.

Colby was born on March 21, 2006 in Decatur to Cody and Christy Hawkins Price. He was a junior and looked forward to playing college football, just like his brother, Coleton, who is playing at Baylor.

In high school Colby played on the varsity football team, ran track and was a power lifter. He comes from a large family that includes his stepmom Lory Price and siblings, Chelsea Guevara, Coleton Price, Chloe Turlington and Katie Jo Turlington. His grandparents are Jim and Liz Price and J.B. and JoAnn Jordan.

Friends and family said he always had a smile on his face, often a joke on his lips and his famous phrase was “It’s bulking season,” related to training as an athlete.

