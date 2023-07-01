SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians closed out their non-district schedule with a win against 5A Aledo on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won 52-41 against the Lady Cats while also having another individual milestone reached as junior Skyler Smith scored her 1,000 point during the game.
Despite Nocona not having lost a game this season, playing a 5A Aledo team is always going to be tough for a 2A team.
Not surprisingly, the Lady Cats had the size advantage at almost every position on the court and had more depth, but it was not the first nor the last time it will be the case for Nocona.
Both teams played tough man-to-man defense. The Lady Indians had trouble getting by their individual defenders to get clean looks at the rim, but got enough penetration to kick out for open shots on the perimeter.
Aledo tried to use its size to get close shots around the rim in any way it could, through drives and post ups alike.
Nocona sold out on defense to bring extra help at the rim, with girls swiping at the ball for turnovers and to force extra passes outside. The Lady Cats were hesitant to take these open corner 3-pointers.
The Lady Indians tried to push the ball off their defensive stops, but Aledo’s tall players made attempts tougher than usual unless they were perfect.
Nocona caught Aledo sleeping three times in the first half right after the Lady Cats scored a basket, scoring on full-court outlet passes.
The first quarter saw Nocona lead only 14-11, but the Lady Indian defense picked up the aggressiveness in the second quarter.
Aledo only made one basket, one of only the three made 3-pointers in the game, which allowed Nocona to stretch its lead to double-digits 26-14 at halftime.
The Lady Cats seemed more willing to take some open shots outside of paint, even if many were not 3-pointers, in the second half which opened up some more things.
Nocona battled rebounding the ball, but even with textbook box outs, some balls naturally bounced to the taller players from Aledo where the Lady Cats got some second and third chances.
Still, the Lady Indians controlled the game by making open 3-pointers and drawing free throws. Nocona led 42-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians tried to slow down the pace as fatigue seemed to also be setting in a bit.
Aledo scored at a similar pace, but Nocona was scoring just enough, led by leading scorer Megyn Meekins who scored nine of the team’s 10 points in the final period.
This kept the Lady Cats from mounting a serious come back as the time winded down even when they tried to switch to a press defense in the final minutes.
Nocona won 52-41.
Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat Gold-Burg on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won 62-30 against the Lady Bears.
Saint Jo wanted to play fast by pressing with its defense and shooting any open 3-pointer it could against Gold-Burg’s 2-3 zone defense.
After leading 13-7 after the first quarter, the Lady Panthers picked up the intensity and never let up for the rest of the game.
Kyler Dunn led the team with 26 points while Payzlie Cervantes was not far behind her with 22 points.
For Gold-Burg, Madison Fulmer led the team with nine points while Sierra Weaver, Sadie and Shadie Whitaker each scored five points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one against state-ranked Slidell on Tuesday.
The Lady Greyhounds won 61-14 against the Lady Bulldogs, giving them their first district loss of the season.
Prairie Valley was coming off of playing a holiday tournament to shake off the rust from the break last week, but playing one of the top teams in the state Slidell would have been tough in any context.
Makaylee Gomez led the team with seven points while sister Carmen scored three. Linzie Priddy and Karagan Ritchie each scored two points each.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough first game back from the holiday break against Midway on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons won 65-30 against the Lady Horns.
Midway had one played finish the game with 11 made 3-pointers, which was too much for the young Forestburg team to overcome.
Madisen Deason and Allie Cisneros each had 11 points to lead the team. Deason also had a team high 11 rebounds and three steals. KK Willett also pulled double-digit rebound as she had 10.

Jackrabbits stomp Tigers 69-37
The Bowie Jackrabbits improved their district record to 2-0 with a win against Jacksboro on Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits beat the Tigers easily 69-37 in the first game of the new season.
Bowie came into the game after starting district with a win against Iowa Park before the holiday break. Last week the Jackrabbits played one warm-up game against Bridgeport to try and work off the rust from the break heading into this game.
Jacksboro had lost its district opener to Vernon before playing last week in a holiday tournament.
Bowie also was playing the game with heavy hearts while dealing with the death of fellow Bowie athlete Colby Price the previous night.
The Jackrabbits came out ready and blitzed the Tigers from the jump. While Jacksboro hung with Bowie in the first quarter as the Jackrabbits led 13-8, Bowie exploded in the second quarter by scoring 25 points and making four 3-pointers.
The Jackrabbits led 38-16 at halftime and never looked back. While the scoring explosion calmed down in the third and fourth quarters, the Tigers were never able to make much leeway into getting back into the game.
Bowie won 69-37.

Lady Rabbits beat Jacksboro
The Bowie Lady Rabbits beat Jacksboro on Tuesday to start the new year off with a district win.
The Lady Rabbits won 44-30 against the Lady Tigers, pulling ahead in the second half after a close first half.
Bowie came into the game on a three-game win streak dating back to Dec. 20 when the team beat Iowa Park for its first district win. Last week the Lady Rabbits won both of their non-district “warm-up” games against Petrolia and Ponder.
Jacksboro came into the game in better shape than in recent years. The Lady Tigers were 2-1 in district play, with their only loss coming in a close overtime game at City View.
They also had some warm-up games the previous week to knock off the holiday rust by playing at a tournament.
The Lady Rabbits and the whole Bowie community also were dealing with the aftermath of fellow high school student and athlete Colby Price’s death just the previous day.
The first half was frustrating for Bowie. Jacksboro had a size advantage inside with Erin Jonas having good post up skills down low. The Lady Rabbits were determined to not let her beat them. In response, the Lady Tigers hard-nosed point guard Kylie Tullous did some damage scoring the ball as well.
For the most part, it was Bowie’s inability to score in the first half that frustrated the team, but made up for it by playing good defense itself. Jacksboro led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Lady Rabbits held the Lady Tigers to only four points in the second quarter which allowed them to barely take the lead 15-14 at halftime.
Some adjustments were made by Bowie and the team came out in the third quarter looking to score. The Lady Rabbits more than doubled their first half scoring, making three 3-pointers and Maddie Mandela scored nine of the teams 17 points.
Bowie grew its one point lead to eight as it led 32-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
The defense did a good job of limiting the Lady Tigers scoring the ball on defense while continuing to grow the lead. Ziba Robbins led the team in the final period scoring seven points. Bowie was able to get to the free throw line a fare bit and went 4-6 as Jacksboro ran out of time.
The Lady Rabbits won 44-30.

Nocona Girls Interview
