Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians finished the first round of district with another dominant win, this time at Olney on Friday night.

The state-ranked, undefeated Lady Indians won 62-31 against the Lady Cubs.

Nocona was coming off a win against possibly its toughest district challenger in Windthorst.

Olney only had one district win in the first round, so there might not have been much excitement heading into the game.

The Lady Cubs took advantage in the first quarter, holding the high power Nocona offense to just seven points and leading 11-7.

The Lady Indians adjusted to the slower pace and was able to create some transition opportunities thanks to improved defensive play.

Nocona more than doubled its first quarter total scoring 16 points in the second quarter and taking a small, but important 23-19 lead at halftime.

The defensive pressure was upped even more in the second half as the Lady Indians allowed only 12 points from Olney in the final two quarters.

Nocona’s offense took off as the game went along. The team nearly doubled its first half total in the third quarter and finished strong scoring 17 in the fourth quarter as the game got out of reach.

In the end, the Lady Indians won 62-31 to limit the memories of the bad start to the game.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 25 points and five assists. Skyler Smith was second with 14 points and led the team with eight rebounds. Sydnee Mowry nearly joined the pair in double-figures by scoring nine points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won possibly their biggest game of the season by upsetting Midway at home on Friday night.

The Lady Bears won 42-34 against a Lady Falcons team that was sitting in third place after the first round of district play.

Gold-Burg was down six points at halftime, but after some adjustments started the second half by going on a 15-1 run.

“I was so happy the girls responded so well to the adjustments and we really stepped up and shot the ball well,” Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “It was an awesome, awesome win. Our defense was the difference. Several girls shot the ball well and it was great team win.”

Forestburg vs Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won a big game on the road at Forestburg on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles won 40-17 against the under-manned Lady Horn team.

Bellevue got a big boost offensively with freshman Tristan Shook making four 3-pointers in the game. Coach John McGee was more proud of how his defense played, hoping the way the team played can lead into the second half of district play.

The Lady Horns struggled to make shots or make the most of their free throw opportunities. Braylee Briles led the team with six points and two blocks. Allie Cisneros was second with five points and Madisen Deason scored four. Deason and Cisneros each grabbed a team high 11 rebounds.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost against state-ranked Slidell on Friday at home.

The Lady Greyhounds won 61-30 against the young Lady Panthers team according to MaxPreps.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.