Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started off the second round of district play with a dominant road win at Petrolia.

The Lady Indians won 76-40 on the road against the Lady Pirates to stay unbeaten on the year and celebrate some personal milestones with Coach Kyle Spitzer getting his 200th career win.

While Nocona came in confident, Petrolia was not a pushover as the Lady Pirates finished the first round of district sitting in third place. Still, the Lady Indians played like they are on a different level from the jump.

The Lady Indians were up 18-6 after the first quarter and never let up even with Petrolia’s offense playing better the final three quarters.

Nocona’s up tempo offense never slowed down as they got out and ran in transition faster and better than most teams can adjust to. The lowest total was the second quarter when the Lady Indians scored 17 points.

Skyler Smith had possibly her season high with 32 points while also leading with 12 rebounds. Megyn Meekins was second with 22 points but dished a team high nine assists. Reagan Phipps joined them in double-figures with 13 points while Avery Crutsinger was second with eight rebounds.

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won at home on Thursday night against Prairie Valley.

The Lady Eagles won 33-28 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Bellevue lost the first game against Prairie Valley, but this time the Lady Eagles came out on top in a low-scoring game.

The Lady Eagles led 13-5 after the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs picked up the intensity on defense in the second half, limiting Bellevue to only 10 points. This allowed Prairie Valley to close the score to one basket 26-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Eagles were just barely able to hold on to win 33-28.

Callie Martin led Bellevue with 15 points while Tristan Shook and Brittany Gill each had seven points.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 10 points while Linzie Priddy was second with eight points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tall task playing Slidell on Thursday night.

The state-ranked Lady Greyhounds beat the Lady Horns 63-13.

Coach Cori Hayes had some positives to say about his team despite the one-sided nature of the game.

Madisen Deason led the team with seven points. Rachel Allen had a team high six rebounds.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a disappointing game at Midway on Thursday night.

The Lady Falcons won 75-55 according to MaxPreps in an up-tempo game.

No other information about the game was provided by the coach.

