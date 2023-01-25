EDIBLES
Give quick and easy meals a fun spin
(Family Features) Work, school, extracurricular activities, social events and more can make the winter months feel frantic and it can often seem like you’re running out of time. This seasonal time crunch makes it even more difficult to answer the age-old, mealtime question kids are always asking: “What are we having?”
To help solve that daily meal dilemma and discover family-pleasing recipes that take 35 minutes or less, the RAGÚ Meal Wheel lets the entire family take an active role in choosing what’s on the menu. Simply ask one of your kids to click the “spin” button to find delicious, quick-and-easy recipes like Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine and Mini Turkey Sloppy Joes.
Both easy-to-make recipes take 35 minutes or less and feature RAGÚ sauces, which come in a variety of taste-tempting classic flavors and styles, perfect for any mealtime occasion. Created 85 years ago by an Italian mother using a family recipe she brought to the United States from Naples, Italy, the sauces are made from quality ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, hearty vegetables, Italian cheeses, herbs and spices, allowing home cooks to “Cook Like a Mother” and quickly create affordable, crowd-pleasing meals for their busy families.
To find more quick and mouthwatering recipes to feed your family during the chilly winter months, visit RAGU.com/meal-wheel.
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
- 1 jar RAGÚ Classic Alfredo Sauce
- 1 package (12 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed
- 1 package (12 ounces) fettuccine pasta
- grated Parmesan cheese, for topping (optional)
- In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook chicken, in batches if necessary, stirring occasionally, until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove chicken and set aside.
- In same skillet, add sauce and broccoli; stir. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is heated through, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 2 minutes.
- In separate pan, cook fettuccine according to package instructions.
- Serve chicken, broccoli and sauce over hot fettuccine and sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top, if desired.
Mini Turkey Sloppy Joes
Recipe courtesy of “Honey and Birch” on behalf of RAGÚ
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup diced onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 cup finely diced carrots
- 1 medium green pepper, diced
- 1 medium red pepper, diced
- 1 jar RAGÚ Simply Chunky Marinara Sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 mini buns
- In large skillet over medium heat, heat extra-virgin olive oil. When hot, add onion and garlic; sauté until onion is translucent.
- Add ground turkey. Break up meat and stir frequently until browned. Add carrots, green pepper and red pepper. Cook 5 minutes until vegetables begin to soften.
- Add marinara sauce, Worcestershire sauce, ground mustard, salt and pepper. Stir and bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer and partially cover pan. Cook 10 minutes.
- Serve on mini buns.
SOURCE:
RAGÚ
EDIBLES
Satisfy guests with a savory snack, wine pairing
(Family Features) Pairing an easy, delicious appetizer with the perfect wine doesn’t have to be as difficult as it sounds. When you’re ready to elevate your home entertaining, turn to a simplistic recipe featuring fresh, bold flavors.
Developed by sommelier and founder of “The Lush Life,” Sarah Tracey, this Whipped Goat Cheese Salsa Dip is part of her “Dips and Sips” partnership with Fresh Cravings, makers of authentic-tasting chilled salsas offering a vibrant alternative to soft, dull blends of jarred salsa, flavor-filled hummus, plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips.
“When I entertain at home, I’m always looking for ways to impress my friends with fresh, creative bites I can pair with wine,” Tracey said. “My favorite hack is finding great products with high-quality ingredients then creating simple, elevated ways to serve them. The less time I spend in the kitchen, the more time I get to spend with my guests.”
Ready in just 15 minutes and paired with a rosé, this savory recipe provides an ideal way to satisfy guests without spending too much time in the kitchen. Plus, with goat cheese at the heart of the dip, it’s a delicious way to capitalize on trendy butter boards with an approachable main ingredient.
Visit FreshCravings.com to discover more entertaining-worthy recipes and pairing ideas.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Whipped Goat Cheese Salsa Dip
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Tracey
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 goat cheese log (8 ounces), softened at room temperature
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, Mild
- 1/2 cup toasted pine nuts (optional)
- 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
- crackers, chips or vegetables
- 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Rosé
- In food processor or blender, blend goat cheese with sea salt and 2 tablespoons heavy cream. If mixture is too firm, add cream little by little while pulsing blender until light, fluffy consistency is reached.
- Spread whipped goat cheese into shallow serving dish or onto board.
- Top with salsa.
- Garnish with toasted pine nuts and fresh parsley, if desired.
- Serve with crackers, chips or veggies. Pair with rosé.
SOURCE:
Fresh Cravings
EDIBLES
Prioritize heart health with a balanced eating plan
(Family Features) No matter your motivations, it’s never too late or too early to start focusing on your heart health, and taking steps now can make a big difference. Small changes, like following a healthier eating plan, can help you start down a path toward improved heart health.
One step you can take is following the DASH eating plan, which is a flexible and balanced way of eating that stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and was developed by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Requiring no special foods, DASH provides daily and weekly nutritional goals to help lower two major risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure and high LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Being more physically active, managing stress, getting quality sleep and not smoking combined with DASH can put you on a path toward a healthy heart for life.
Encouraging others to join you on your heart-health journey can also be rewarding. Research shows social support and personal networks make it more likely you’ll stick to healthy habits like eating healthy.
Sharing heart-healthy recipes with family and friends is an added bonus, and these DASH-friendly meals can help you take the guesswork out of putting nutritious dinners on the table. Greek-Style Flank Steaks with Tangy Yogurt Sauce offer the bold flavors of the Mediterranean while Teriyaki-Glazed Salmon with Stir-Fried Vegetables is as easy to make as it is colorful. For a complementary combination of pork and sweet fruit flavor, these Baked Pork Chops with Apple Cranberry Sauce are perfect to serve alongside brown rice or steamed broccoli.
Learn more about heart health and find DASH-friendly recipes at nhlbi.nih.gov/DASH.
Greek-Style Flank Steak with Tangy Yogurt Sauce
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Marinade:
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, rinsed, dried and chopped
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced (2-3 cloves)
- 1 beef flank steak (12 ounces)
Yogurt Sauce:
- 1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, rinsed, dried and chopped
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced (2-3 cloves)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- To make marinade: In large bowl, combine lemon juice, olive oil, oregano and garlic.
- Lay steak in flat container with sides and pour marinade over steak. Marinate at least 20 minutes, or up to 24 hours, turning several times.
- To make yogurt sauce: Combine cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, dill, garlic and salt. Set yogurt sauce aside at least 15 minutes to blend flavors. Sauce can be prepared up to 1 hour in advance and refrigerated.
- Preheat broiler to high with rack 3 inches from heat source.
- Broil steak about 10 minutes on each side to minimum internal temperature of 145 F. Let cool 5 minutes before carving.
- Slice thinly across grain into 12 slices.
- Serve three slices with 1/2 cup yogurt sauce.
Tip: Serve in sandwich with pita bread, lettuce and tomato.
Teriyaki-Glazed Salmon with Stir-Fried Vegetables
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Salmon:
- 2 tablespoons light teriyaki sauce
- 1/4 cup mirin or sweet rice wine
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons scallions, rinsed and minced
- 1 1/2 tablespoons ginger, minced
- 12 ounces salmon fillets, cut into four portions (3 ounces each)
Vegetables:
- 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen vegetables stir-fry
- 1/2 tablespoon peanut oil or vegetable oil
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic, minced (about 1 clove)
- 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
- 1 tablespoon scallions, rinsed and minced
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- To prepare salmon: Mix teriyaki sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, scallions and ginger well. Pour over salmon and marinate 10-15 minutes.
- Remove salmon from marinade.
- Place salmon on baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork in thickest part and reaches minimum internal temperature of 145 F.
- To prepare vegetables: Thaw frozen vegetables in microwave or place bag in bowl of hot water about 10 minutes. In large wok or saute pan, heat oil. Add garlic, ginger and scallions; cook gently, but do not brown, 30-60 seconds.
- Add vegetables and continue stir-frying 2-3 minutes, or until heated through. Add soy sauce.
- Serve one piece of salmon with 1 cup vegetables.
Baked Pork Chops with Apple Cranberry Sauce
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Pork Chops:
- 4 boneless pork chops (about 3 ounces each)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 medium orange, rinsed and zested
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Sauce:
- 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 medium apple, peeled and grated (about 1 cup)
- 1/2 cinnamon stick
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup 100% orange juice
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- To prepare pork chops: Season pork chops with pepper and orange zest.
- In large saute pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add pork chops and cook until browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn and brown 2 minutes. Remove pork chops from pan, place on nonstick baking sheet and bake 10 minutes to minimum internal temperature of 160 F.
- To make sauce: Add chicken broth to saute pan and stir to loosen brown bits from pork chops. Set aside.
- In small saucepan over medium heat, cook grated apples, cinnamon stick and bay leaf until apples begin to soften.
- Add cranberries, orange juice and reserved broth. Bring to boil then lower heat to gentle simmer. Simmer 10 minutes, or until cranberries are plump and apples are tender. Remove cinnamon stick.
- Peel orange and cut into eight sections.
- Serve one pork chop with 1/4 cup sauce and two orange segments.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
EDIBLES
A mission for nutrition
Accomplish health goals with better-for-you family meals
(Family Features) Setting out on a mission to eat healthier starts with creating goals and working to achieve them with those you love. To help make nutritious eating more manageable, call together your family and work with one another to create a menu everyone can enjoy while staying on track.
Connecting an array of recipes that all can agree on starts with versatile ingredients like dairy. Gathering at the table with your loved ones while enjoying delicious, nutritious recipes featuring yogurt, cheese and milk can nourish both body and soul.
For example, the key dairy ingredients in these recipes from Milk Means More provide essential nutrients for a healthy diet. The cheese varieties in Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes and 15-Minute Weeknight Pasta provide vitamin B12 for healthy brain and nerve cell development and are a good source of calcium and protein, which are important for building and maintaining healthy bones. Meanwhile, the homemade yogurt sauce served alongside these Grilled Chicken Gyros provides protein and zinc.
To find more nutritious meal ideas to fuel your family’s health goals, visit MilkMeansMore.org.
Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, Culinary Dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or dried dill weed
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds salmon or halibut fillets, cut into four serving-size pieces
- 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
- Preheat oven to 425 F. Line 18-by-13-by-1-inch baking pan with foil. Lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In medium bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, oregano or dill weed, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
- Place fish pieces, skin side down, on one side of prepared pan. Sprinkle with remaining pepper. Lightly press feta cheese on top of fish. Pour tomato mixture on other side of prepared pan. Bake, uncovered, 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork.
- Place salmon on serving plates. Spoon tomato mixture over top.
Grilled Chicken Gyros
Recipe courtesy of Kirsten Kubert of “Comfortably Domestic” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes chill time
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
Chicken:
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Yogurt Sauce:
- 1 1/2 cups plain, whole-milk yogurt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 cup diced cucumber
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 3-4 small loaves whole-wheat pita bread, halved lengthwise
- 1 cup thinly sliced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- To make chicken: Place melted butter, dill, oregano, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in gallon-size zip-top freezer bag. Seal bag and shake contents to combine. Add chicken. Seal bag, pressing air out of bag. Shake chicken to coat with marinade. Refrigerate chicken in marinade 30 minutes.
- To make yogurt sauce: Stir yogurt, lemon juice, diced cucumber, dill, garlic, salt and pepper. Cover sauce and refrigerate.
- Heat grill to medium heat.
- Grill chicken over direct heat, about 10 minutes per side, until cooked through. Transfer chicken to cutting board and rest 10 minutes. Thinly slice chicken across grain.
- Serve chicken on pita bread with tomatoes, red onion and yogurt sauce.
15-Minute Weeknight Pasta
Recipe courtesy of Kirsten Kubert of “Comfortably Domestic” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 6
- 6 quarts water
- 16 ounces linguine or penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
- 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
- 1 cup thinly sliced sweet bell pepper
- 1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 cup reserved pasta water
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1/2 cup smoked provolone cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
- Parmesan cheese (optional)
- Bring water to rolling boil and prepare pasta according to package directions for al dente texture, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
- In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in onions, carrots and sweet bell peppers. Saute vegetables about 5 minutes, or until they brighten in color and begin to soften. Add tomatoes, salt, pepper and garlic. Cook and stir 1 minute to allow tomatoes to release juices.
- Pour reserved pasta water into skillet, stirring well. Bring sauce to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 3 minutes. Taste sauce and adjust seasonings, as desired.
- Transfer drained pasta to skillet along with lemon zest and smoked provolone cheese, tossing well to coat. Serve immediately with fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 week ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case