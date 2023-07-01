Grievance, lawsuit prompt city council executive session for legal review

The Bowie City Council will convene two meetings on Jan. 9 with a called session at 5:30 p.m. for a legal consultation regarding the termination of former Bowie Police Officer Randy Hanson.

The veteran officer was released on Sept. 6, 2022 for what city staff said was a “violation of city policy.” Police Chief Guy Green said at that time there was no violation of the law or a criminal investigation, but his dismissal was related to city policy.



The agenda lists an item for action on that issue following the executive session.

The second agenda for the regular 6 p.m. meeting also lists an executive session that includes the Hanson termination and the Laura McCarn vs. City of Bowie lawsuit related to property at Bowie Reservoir. Action items could follow that closed session.

Read the full story on the agenda in the weekend Bowie News.