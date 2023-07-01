NEWS
Grievance, lawsuit prompt city council executive session for legal review
The Bowie City Council will convene two meetings on Jan. 9 with a called session at 5:30 p.m. for a legal consultation regarding the termination of former Bowie Police Officer Randy Hanson.
The veteran officer was released on Sept. 6, 2022 for what city staff said was a “violation of city policy.” Police Chief Guy Green said at that time there was no violation of the law or a criminal investigation, but his dismissal was related to city policy.
The agenda lists an item for action on that issue following the executive session.
The second agenda for the regular 6 p.m. meeting also lists an executive session that includes the Hanson termination and the Laura McCarn vs. City of Bowie lawsuit related to property at Bowie Reservoir. Action items could follow that closed session.
Read the full story on the agenda in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners meet Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court faces a brief agenda when its meets at 9 a.m. on Jan. 9.
An application for the Federal Surplus Property Program will be examined, along with a new survey that would include Driftwood Road in precinct two.
The court will consider going out for sealed bids for rock hauling and unleaded gas and off-road diesel for the sheriff’s office, volunteer fire departments and county firefighters association for 2023.
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree receives building permit
Building plans for the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in Bowie have been approved by the city code office and building construction can move forward when the company is ready.
Code Officer David Rainey said the plans for the store to be located at 1601 State Highway 59 across from the present family dollar in Bowie Plaza have been approved and the building permit issued.
The new construction will create a 10,531 square foot store with capacity for 155 people. Estimated valued of the project is $500,000.
Rainey said the building is expected to take about three months to complete depending on winter weather.
Less beef production projected for 2023
By Blair Fannin,
b-fannin@tamu.edu
Drought conditions in Texas and throughout the U.S. continue to take a toll on cattle numbers, with higher calf prices and less beef production projected for 2023, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service livestock economist.
“Most of the country is in some form of drought,” David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist in the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station, told attendees at the recent South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic in Brenham.
“Drought affects all aspects of the cattle business. The reason we have culled so many cows this year is because of drought and the cost of corn. High corn prices will lead to a high feed cost environment into next year. Production costs have also increased faster than calf prices.”
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
