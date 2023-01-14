Jackrabbits fall to City View 57-38

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to pull one out at home by beating City View in overtime.

The Lady Rabbits won 56-52 against a Lady Mustangs team expected to finish in front of them in the district by some outside observers.

Bowie was came into the game riding a five-game win streak dating back to opening district with a loss to favorites Holliday. City View had lost its opening district game was well against Iowa Park and was looking to not drop another if it wanted to move up in the standings.

The Lady Rabbits were in control for most of the game. The first quarter was competitive as Bowie capitalized on transition opportunities and City View got to the free throw line and made some open shots. The Lady Rabbits pulled ahead in the final two minutes to build a 13-8 lead.

The only thing the Lady Mustangs had going for them was that Bowie was already in the bonus at the start of the second quarter. It didn’t matter much as the Lady Rabbits had their best scoring period of the game. Five different players made one basket and Bowie upped its lead to double-digits 29-17 at halftime.

City View decided to start pressing on defense in the second half which seemed to throw the Lady Rabbits off their rhythm. Bowie would rush to try and break the press and end up missing some makeable shots around the rim. The Lady Rabbits made only two field goals in the quarter which allowed the Lady Mustangs to get back into the game, trailing only 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

City View cut it to one basket 42-39 with three minutes left to play. The Lady Mustangs later took their first lead of the game since the first quarter when their leading scorer Emarel Brandon, who finished with 20 points, scored a basket got fouled and later made the free throw to put them up 45-44 with 44 seconds left. The foul also was Bowie’s Kayleigh Crow’s last as she fouled out of the game, which was a big blow since she finished with 14 points.

Shortly later Bowie drew free throws and made one to tie the score at 45-45 with 36 seconds left. Both teams had chances for the go-ahead points, but neither came through as the game went to overtime.

Initially City View scored the first basket, but Bowie got the lead and momentum back when Maddie Mandela knocked in a 3-pointer despite getting fouled in the act of shooting that sent her to the floor. She sunk the free throw to earn the four-point play to put Bowie ahead 49-47 with 3:10 left.

The Lady Rabbits never trailed again. A minute later Neely Price made her only 3-pointer in the game to put Bowie up 52-47 which seemed to ice to the game from there despite being two minutes left to play.

The Lady Rabbits ran clock when they had possession to force City View to foul them and then made enough free throws down the stretch to feel comfortable.

The Lady Mustangs last gasp came in the final 30 seconds when they scored four points in quick succession thanks to steals with their press defense, but Bowie held on to win 56-52.

