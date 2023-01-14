SPORTS
Jackrabbits fall to City View 57-38
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first matchup against state-ranked City View at home on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs won 57-38, though the game was closer for most of its run time than the final score would indicate.
Bowie was hoping this would be the year it could knock off City View from its firm perch atop the district the previous two seasons.
With the graduation of some key contributors to the team that went to the state tournament, the Jackrabbits hoped the upset potential would not be as daunting.
Bowie zeroed in on trying to bring extra help when two of the Mustangs big and athletic post players made a move to drive to the basket. The good news is the Jackrabbits limited both of City View’s players to only four points each. The bad news was Bowie had trouble scoring all night itself and the Mustangs found other guys who were knocking down shots.
Bowie fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime. Both teams scored better in the second half, but the Jackrabbits could never close that gap. Bowie did cut the lead down to single-digits at certain points, but could never make enough open shots from the perimeter or get the contested shots around the basket to fall in.
In the end, City View had a flurry of 3-pointers go in to put the game out of reach and win comfortably 57-38.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians beat Lindsay by a good margin on Tuesday in their final non-district game of the season.
The Indians won easily 48-26 against the Knights.
Nocona was hoping to get a good, clean win before heading into district play and was able to do so against Lindsay.
The Indians held the Knights under 10 points all four quarter in the game as Coach Brody Wilson thought the team rebounded well to prevent extra shot attempts.
Offensively Nocona was able to score well at times thanks to running in transition, but Wilson thought there were more points on the table as turnovers got under his skin.
Still, Nocona scored enough to get the easy win.
Brady McCasland led the team with 18 points while Javier Gaytan was second with eight points and Ryder Oswald scored seven.
Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win on the road at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 57-29 against the Bears.
Prairie Valley did a good job scoring in the first half with 34 points, but was able to turn up its defense more as the game went along to prevent Gold-Burg from catching back up.
Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 36 points, five assists and eight steals. He made six of the team’s nine 3-pointers in the game.
Jarrett Horton joined him in double-figures with 10 points.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Panthers picked up a one-sided win against Forestburg at home on Tuesday.
The Panthers won 88-36 against the Longhorns.
Saint Jo came in as the experienced team that has is used to making the playoffs. Forestburg has no seniors and just picked up its first district win in three seasons the previous week.
That experience among many things was shown by the divide between the two teams at this time.
For Saint Jo, Brice Durham led the team with 28 points, with 24 and all six 3-pointers coming in the first quarter. Kile Thurman was second with 21 points.
For the Longhorns, Jesse Wadsworth led the team with 18 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out four assists. Jesus Sanchez was second with nine points.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won in dominant fashion on Tuesday against Archer City.
The Lady Indians won 85-19 against the Lady Cats.
Nocona came into the game still undefeated on the season and among the top ranked, and in some polls, the top ranked team in the state in 2A.
The first quarter didn’t start out like that as Nocona led 13-6, which is good but not quite what it would expect.
The Lady Indians got things in gear in the second quarter and did not slow down for the rest of the game. Nocona scored 22 or more points in the final three quarters.
Archer City never got going offensively, scoring only four points in the second and third quarters combined. The Lady Cats did score nine points in the fourth quarter, which Nocona Coach Kyle Spitzer was not a fan of when he tried to nitpick negatives in the game.
Still, little went wrong for the Lady Indians as they rolled to a blowout victory 85-19.
Megyn Meekins and Skyer Smith both led the team with 26 points each. Meekins had a team high nine assists and six steals while Smith and Avery Crutsinger pulled down seven rebounds each. Sydnee Mowry joined the double-figures scoring by finishing with 12 points.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won big against Forestburg at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers won 69-16 against the Lady Horns.
Saint Jo was able to dominate with its pressure defense against a Forestburg team that had no substitutions due to an illness. This led to the Lady Horns worst game of the season according to Coach Cori Hayes.
Madisen Deason and Allie Cisneros led Forestburg with seven points each while Rachel Allen had 12 rebounds.
Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won on a shot in the final seconds in game against Prairie Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears won 35-34 as Sadie Whitaker made a shot with four seconds left to put them ahead for good against the Lady Bulldogs.
Gold-Burg led 16-15 at halftime and still held a one-point advantage 22-21 heading into the final quarter. It went back and forth, but in the end it was the Lady Bears that got the win thanks to Whitaker making a shot following a pass from Ollie Gaston.
Sadie Weaver led Gold-Burg with 12 points while Shadie Whitaker was second with eight points.
For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led all scorers with 20 points. Makaylee Gomez was second with seven points. Sara Horton led the team with nine rebounds.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles picked up their first district win against a tough Midway team on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles got the win by one point 34-33.
Bellevue has struggled against its inexperience so far in district play, but getting a win against one of the teams that is predicted to go to the playoffs is a big first step in correcting course.
Bellevue controlled the lead for most of the game and making free throws down the stretch allowed the Lady Eagles to just hang on and win. Brittany Gill, who finished with 10 points, made three free throws to put Bellevue up by four points in the final five seconds.
Callie Martin led the team with 14 points.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits hold on in overtime
The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to pull one out at home by beating City View in overtime.
The Lady Rabbits won 56-52 against a Lady Mustangs team expected to finish in front of them in the district by some outside observers.
Bowie was came into the game riding a five-game win streak dating back to opening district with a loss to favorites Holliday. City View had lost its opening district game was well against Iowa Park and was looking to not drop another if it wanted to move up in the standings.
The Lady Rabbits were in control for most of the game. The first quarter was competitive as Bowie capitalized on transition opportunities and City View got to the free throw line and made some open shots. The Lady Rabbits pulled ahead in the final two minutes to build a 13-8 lead.
The only thing the Lady Mustangs had going for them was that Bowie was already in the bonus at the start of the second quarter. It didn’t matter much as the Lady Rabbits had their best scoring period of the game. Five different players made one basket and Bowie upped its lead to double-digits 29-17 at halftime.
City View decided to start pressing on defense in the second half which seemed to throw the Lady Rabbits off their rhythm. Bowie would rush to try and break the press and end up missing some makeable shots around the rim. The Lady Rabbits made only two field goals in the quarter which allowed the Lady Mustangs to get back into the game, trailing only 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
City View cut it to one basket 42-39 with three minutes left to play. The Lady Mustangs later took their first lead of the game since the first quarter when their leading scorer Emarel Brandon, who finished with 20 points, scored a basket got fouled and later made the free throw to put them up 45-44 with 44 seconds left. The foul also was Bowie’s Kayleigh Crow’s last as she fouled out of the game, which was a big blow since she finished with 14 points.
Shortly later Bowie drew free throws and made one to tie the score at 45-45 with 36 seconds left. Both teams had chances for the go-ahead points, but neither came through as the game went to overtime.
Initially City View scored the first basket, but Bowie got the lead and momentum back when Maddie Mandela knocked in a 3-pointer despite getting fouled in the act of shooting that sent her to the floor. She sunk the free throw to earn the four-point play to put Bowie ahead 49-47 with 3:10 left.
The Lady Rabbits never trailed again. A minute later Neely Price made her only 3-pointer in the game to put Bowie up 52-47 which seemed to ice to the game from there despite being two minutes left to play.
The Lady Rabbits ran clock when they had possession to force City View to foul them and then made enough free throws down the stretch to feel comfortable.
The Lady Mustangs last gasp came in the final 30 seconds when they scored four points in quick succession thanks to steals with their press defense, but Bowie held on to win 56-52.
