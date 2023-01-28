SPORTS
Jackrabbits have off shooting night against Iowa Park
It was a disappointing loss for the Bowie Jackrabbits on Wednesday night when they hosted Iowa Park.
The Hawks won 55-40 in a game where the Jackrabbits struggled to make any open shots.
Bowie came into the game following a disappointing loss at Holliday to close out the first round of district play. With another loss earlier to City View, the Jackrabbits were sitting in third place in the district standings.
Bowie had handled the opening district game at Iowa Park back in December, handing the Hawks a 53-39 welcome to the new district. The Hawks went 2-4 in the first round and were on the outside of the playoff race.
Still, the first half of the first game between the two teams had been competitive throughout until the Jackrabbit defense stepped things up to help them run away with that game.
Therefore, it was not surprising when the first quarter saw the team’s tied at 11-11 at the end of it. The Hawks played zone defense throughout which meant Bowie could hunt open perimeter shots if it passed the ball around smartly. Only one 3-pointer fell in to start the game which would prove ominous as the game went along even with the game tied after the first quarter.
The Jackrabbits were getting open looks from outside, but none of them went in during the second quarter. Even with players trying to drive to the basket against Iowa Park’s tall and lanky post defenders, the good chances just seemed to roll out every time.
Bowie made only two field goals all of the second quarter and missed its both shots in its one free throw trip.
Scoring only four points in a quarter will get you behind in most varsity games and the Jackrabbits found themselves behind 24-15 at halftime.
Bowie was hopeful once it could start to knock down shots the game would flip as it was not like the team was running horrible offense, turning the ball over or taking rushed, bad shots that were out of character.
Still, the led on the basket stayed closed at the start of the second half for Bowie. The Jackrabbits scored more than four points, but not by much, scoring seven points on three made field goals.
Bowie’s success on defense shutting down Iowa Park in the first game was never replicated on Wednesday. The Hawks handled the Jackrabbits pressure and made them pay with smart passing and timely shot making from all over.
It looked dire with Bowie trailing 37-22 heading into the fourth quarter, with only a blisteringly one-sided performance the only way the team was going to come back.
The Jackrabbits upped their intensity and urgency as the time slipped away and finally did start to score the ball. They sold out with their pressure defensively, which created some turnovers and led to some transition opportunities that were lacking in the middle quarters.
Unfortunately, that selling out meant Iowa Park was able to feast on breakdowns if it beat the aggressive press defense which led to some easy scores for the Hawks.
Both teams scored 18 points in the frantic final period which meant Bowie finally did break through offensively, but it was too little too late and at the expense of its defense in the process.
Iowa Park won 55-40.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits hold off late run by Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits picked up a big win at home on Wednesday night.
The Lady Rabbits beat Iowa Park 49-39 to bounce back from their loss at Holliday and stay firmly in second place in the district.
Bowie started the second round of district losing to state-ranked buzzsaw Lady Eagles, but were able to pick up wins against the five other teams in the first round.
The Lady Hawks were one of the teams that were supposed to finish in front of the Lady Rabbits according to pre-season predictions.
Iowa Park comfortably made the playoffs the previous two seasons playing in 4A by finishing second and third. Dropping down to 3A, usually most programs see their results go up.
Bowie proved in the first game back in December that was not going to be a foregone conclusion when it walloped the Lady Hawks 53-32.
As one-sided as it was, the Lady Rabbits knew they could not take a night off and expect the same result.
Bowie came in ready to play. Even with the game being rescheduled to Wednesday because of weather and then the game starting an hour late because of referee miscommunication, the Lady Rabbits started fast.
Bowie’s defense, playing some zone while mixing in some man-to-man to keep giving different looks, just bothered Iowa Park early on as passes flew out of bounds or the Lady Rabbits stripped ball handlers.
The Lady Hawks first came out playing straight up, but then switched to a box-and-one defense, with one defender shading Bowie’s leading scorer Maddie Mandela while playing zone as well.
It did limit her touches and disrupt the Lady Rabbits usual offensive flow, but Bowie found other players to score early. Thanks in large part to their defense, the Lady Rabbits led 10-2 after the first quarter.
While Iowa Park finally got something going offensively in the second quarter, it was not enough to keep up with Bowie. The team made three 3-pointers and built its lead up 27-12 heading into halftime in control.
The third quarter was more of the same though the Lady Rabbits made only one 3-pointer. The Lady Hawks found themselves down 39-20 heading into the fourth quarter and knew something needed to change.
Iowa Park started to bring the pressure defensively with its back against the wall.
It was a physical game throughout, but it got turned up a level in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hawks started taking and making some 3-pointer they had not made much all game. Bowie’s offense started turning the ball over and players frustration grew as momentum swung to Iowa Park’s side.
Thankfully, the Lady Rabbits offense did not completely crater as they still scored in the double-digits. While the Lady Hawks nearly doubled their three quarter total in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to catch Bowie.
The Lady Rabbits won 49-39 despite the late push.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Girls Interview
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won in dominant fashion on Friday against Olney.
The Indians won 62-20 as they picked up their second district win of the season.
Nocona’s defense kept the Cubs from scoring double-digits in every quarter, with Olney just barely cracking the single-digit total after three quarters.
The Indian offense was rolling as well, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and never scoring less than 12 like in the second quarter.
In the end, it was the type of one-sided win where the better team played like it for most of the game without letting up.
Michael Wetmore led the team with 16 points. Luke Fuller and Brady McCasland were second as each scored 13 points. McCasland led the team with five assists while Charlie Fuller grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.
Coach Brody Wilson had little to complain about in the one-sided romp of a win.
“I thought we were able to get off to a good start and that set the tempo for the rest of the game,” Wilson said. “We were able to force turnovers and we shot better. I thought we did a good job of rebounding as well.”
Nocona is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Archer City.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Longhorns just held on to beat Bellevue at home on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 44-42, holding off a furious fourth quarter barrage from the Eagles to escape with the win.
It was a competitive first half with the teams tied at 22-22. Forestburg came out in the third quarter and limited Bellevue to only three points which allowed the Longhorns to take control 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
At one point Forestburg’s lead increased to 10 points in the final period, but the Eagles scored 17 points in the quarter to get it all the way back to one basket by the end.
It wasn’t enough to steal the win as the Longhorns held on 44-42.
Jesus Sanchez led Forestburg with 18 points while Kyler Willett was second with 12 points. Nathan Payne nearly joined the two in double-figures as he made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
The Bellevue coach did not respond with any information about the game.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game against Midway on Friday night.
The Falcons won 70-30 against the Bears.
Gold-Burg struggled to consistently score, equaling nine points in three of the four quarters. That was never going to be enough to keep up with the high-scoring Midway team that scored 18 or more points in three of the four quarters.
Aidan Foster led Gold-Burg with nine points while Justin Moore was second with six points.
Coach Jesse Vaughn thought there were some good things, but knows there are more things his team needs to work on to give it a better chance in competing come the second round of district play.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game against Slidell on Friday night.
The Greyhounds won 56-42 against the Panthers according to MaxPreps.
While no stats were given out, Coach Ryan Bruce did talk about how the game went for his team.
“We got off to a good start, but just couldn’t maintain the pace that allowed us to jump out with a lead,” Bruce said. “We did a good job defensively, but just struggled to rebound against their size and athleticism. Too many second chance points created a gap that we couldn’t close.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
