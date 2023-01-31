James Hill

May 22, 1942 – January 27, 2023

ALVORD – Ella “Cissy” Barclay, 80, passed away Jan. 27, 2023.

The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at the Alvord Church of Christ. A graveside service immediately followed at Alvord Cemetery.

Cissy was born May 22, 1942 in Decatur to Johnny and Bobbye Barclay. She was a 1960 graduate of Alvord High School. Cissy retired from Cargill Milling Company after many years of service. She was an active member of the Alvord Church of Christ.

Cissy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Klein; brother-in-law, David Klein; niece, Amy Barclay and special friend, Billy D. Scott.

Cissy is survived by her sons, Monnie Joe Hunt and wife Margaret, Bowie and John Hunt and wife Kristi, Bowie; daughter, Stacy Masten and husband John, Alvord; brother, Larry Barclay and wife Judy, Forestburg; grandchildren, Brian Rater and wife Cristi, Shane Hunt, Phylicia Gibbs and husband Levi, Bradyn Hunt and Cooper Masten; eight great grandchildren; niece, Kellye Souther and nephew, Jerry Klein.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Advanced Rehab in Bowie and Solaris Hospice for their love and care during this time.

Memorials may be made to the Alvord Church of Christ in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

