OBITUARIES
James Hill
July 31, 1943 – January 28, 2023
NOCONA – James Hill, 79, died on Jan. 28, 2023 in Nocona.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jack McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery.
He was born on July 31, 1943 in Fort Worth to Vernon and Martha Carroll Hill. He mostly worked as a truck driver hauling cattle, wheat, fertilizer and hay, as well as many other things.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Martha Hill.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Hill, Nocona, and Jacky Hill, Nocona; one sister; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
David Womack
April 1, 1958 – January 27, 2023
NOCONA – David Womack, 64, died on Jan. 27, 2023 in Nocona.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
He was born on April 1, 1958 in Nocona to Eldon Womack Sr. and Patty Walker Womack. He worked in the oilfield most of his life doing many jobs, but mainly as a pumper. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Nocona.
He is survived by his children, Bryan Womack, Dumas, TX and Beth Schnick, Wichita Falls; brothers, Donnie Womack, Nocona and Dale Womack, Nocona; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Johnnie Lowell Chappell
May 17, 1936 – January 27, 2023
BOWIE – Johnnie Lowell Chappell, 86, died on Jan. 27, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, at the White Family Funeral Home. A memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, at Freedom Life Church in Bowie.
He was born in Henrietta on May 17, 1936 to Lee Olan and Mary Cleo (Hays) Chappell. On May 30, 1955 he married Frances Jones Chappell in Byers, TX. He grew up in Henrietta on his family’s farm. He was an accomplished businessman, farmer and racing sponsor and an avid automobile enthusiast.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Darla DeAnn Chappell, Toni Carol and Lisa Marie; one great-granddaughter; one daughter-in-law and sister, Deleen Ruebush.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Chappell; sons, Lowell Chappell, Bowie and Adam Chappell, Springtown; daughter, Sheila Duggan, Fort Worth; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Shiflet, Argyle and Glenda Buck, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Senior Citizens Project at 501 Pelham St. Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Ella “Cissy” Barclay
May 22, 1942 – January 27, 2023
ALVORD – Ella “Cissy” Barclay, 80, passed away Jan. 27, 2023.
The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at the Alvord Church of Christ. A graveside service immediately followed at Alvord Cemetery.
Cissy was born May 22, 1942 in Decatur to Johnny and Bobbye Barclay. She was a 1960 graduate of Alvord High School. Cissy retired from Cargill Milling Company after many years of service. She was an active member of the Alvord Church of Christ.
Cissy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Klein; brother-in-law, David Klein; niece, Amy Barclay and special friend, Billy D. Scott.
Cissy is survived by her sons, Monnie Joe Hunt and wife Margaret, Bowie and John Hunt and wife Kristi, Bowie; daughter, Stacy Masten and husband John, Alvord; brother, Larry Barclay and wife Judy, Forestburg; grandchildren, Brian Rater and wife Cristi, Shane Hunt, Phylicia Gibbs and husband Levi, Bradyn Hunt and Cooper Masten; eight great grandchildren; niece, Kellye Souther and nephew, Jerry Klein.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Advanced Rehab in Bowie and Solaris Hospice for their love and care during this time.
Memorials may be made to the Alvord Church of Christ in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
