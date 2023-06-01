August 3, 1950 – January 1, 2023

SUNSET – JoAnn McConnell, 72, went to be with our Lord at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Old Country Church in Bowie with Doyle Wade as the officiant. Burial followed at Sunset Cemetery. Pallbearers included Dustin McConnell, Cory McConnell, Guy Green, Mike Jackson, Jacobi Sidlauskas and Don Sidlauskas.

JoAnn was born to Ralph Harvey and Annie Belle (Suson) Workman on Aug. 3, 1950 in Bowie. She was united in marriage to Wayne McConnell on Sept. 20, 2003 in Bowie. JoAnn was a longtime resident of Sunset and spent many years working for the Bowie Independent School District, Karl Klement Ford and TXI Crusher. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many who will dearly miss her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Annie Workman; niece, Karen Phillips and great-niece, Ashley Lee.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wayne McConnell; daughter, Sheila Sidlauskas and husband Don, Iowa Park; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jacobi Sidlauskas, Iowa Park; sister, Ruby Jewell Phillips and husband Edward, Decatur; brother, Ralph “Buttons” Workman and wife Linda, Rhome; nieces, Cathy Phillips and Chassidy and Tierney Workman; nephew, Wesley Workman; great nieces and nephews, Tyler, Taylor and Shannon “Pinky” Lee and Nicholas, Alex and Zoe Wigington; great-great nieces and nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Paid publication