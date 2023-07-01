The Bowie Lady Rabbits beat Jacksboro on Tuesday to start the new year off with a district win.

The Lady Rabbits won 44-30 against the Lady Tigers, pulling ahead in the second half after a close first half.

Bowie came into the game on a three-game win streak dating back to Dec. 20 when the team beat Iowa Park for its first district win. Last week the Lady Rabbits won both of their non-district “warm-up” games against Petrolia and Ponder.

Jacksboro came into the game in better shape than in recent years. The Lady Tigers were 2-1 in district play, with their only loss coming in a close overtime game at City View.

They also had some warm-up games the previous week to knock off the holiday rust by playing at a tournament.

The Lady Rabbits and the whole Bowie community also were dealing with the aftermath of fellow high school student and athlete Colby Price’s death just the previous day.

The first half was frustrating for Bowie. Jacksboro had a size advantage inside with Erin Jonas having good post up skills down low. The Lady Rabbits were determined to not let her beat them. In response, the Lady Tigers hard-nosed point guard Kylie Tullous did some damage scoring the ball as well.

For the most part, it was Bowie’s inability to score in the first half that frustrated the team, but made up for it by playing good defense itself. Jacksboro led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Lady Rabbits held the Lady Tigers to only four points in the second quarter which allowed them to barely take the lead 15-14 at halftime.

Some adjustments were made by Bowie and the team came out in the third quarter looking to score. The Lady Rabbits more than doubled their first half scoring, making three 3-pointers and Maddie Mandela scored nine of the teams 17 points.

Bowie grew its one point lead to eight as it led 32-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

The defense did a good job of limiting the Lady Tigers scoring the ball on defense while continuing to grow the lead. Ziba Robbins led the team in the final period scoring seven points. Bowie was able to get to the free throw line a fare bit and went 4-6 as Jacksboro ran out of time.

The Lady Rabbits won 44-30.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.