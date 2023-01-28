Lady Rabbits hold off late run by Iowa Park

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won in dominant fashion on Friday against Olney.

The Indians won 62-20 as they picked up their second district win of the season.

Nocona’s defense kept the Cubs from scoring double-digits in every quarter, with Olney just barely cracking the single-digit total after three quarters.

The Indian offense was rolling as well, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and never scoring less than 12 like in the second quarter.

In the end, it was the type of one-sided win where the better team played like it for most of the game without letting up.

Michael Wetmore led the team with 16 points. Luke Fuller and Brady McCasland were second as each scored 13 points. McCasland led the team with five assists while Charlie Fuller grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.

Coach Brody Wilson had little to complain about in the one-sided romp of a win.

“I thought we were able to get off to a good start and that set the tempo for the rest of the game,” Wilson said. “We were able to force turnovers and we shot better. I thought we did a good job of rebounding as well.”

Nocona is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Archer City.

Forestburg vs Bellevue

The Forestburg Longhorns just held on to beat Bellevue at home on Friday night.

The Longhorns won 44-42, holding off a furious fourth quarter barrage from the Eagles to escape with the win.

It was a competitive first half with the teams tied at 22-22. Forestburg came out in the third quarter and limited Bellevue to only three points which allowed the Longhorns to take control 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

At one point Forestburg’s lead increased to 10 points in the final period, but the Eagles scored 17 points in the quarter to get it all the way back to one basket by the end.

It wasn’t enough to steal the win as the Longhorns held on 44-42.

Jesus Sanchez led Forestburg with 18 points while Kyler Willett was second with 12 points. Nathan Payne nearly joined the two in double-figures as he made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

The Bellevue coach did not respond with any information about the game.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game against Midway on Friday night.

The Falcons won 70-30 against the Bears.

Gold-Burg struggled to consistently score, equaling nine points in three of the four quarters. That was never going to be enough to keep up with the high-scoring Midway team that scored 18 or more points in three of the four quarters.

Aidan Foster led Gold-Burg with nine points while Justin Moore was second with six points.

Coach Jesse Vaughn thought there were some good things, but knows there are more things his team needs to work on to give it a better chance in competing come the second round of district play.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game against Slidell on Friday night.

The Greyhounds won 56-42 against the Panthers according to MaxPreps.

While no stats were given out, Coach Ryan Bruce did talk about how the game went for his team.

“We got off to a good start, but just couldn’t maintain the pace that allowed us to jump out with a lead,” Bruce said. “We did a good job defensively, but just struggled to rebound against their size and athleticism. Too many second chance points created a gap that we couldn’t close.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.