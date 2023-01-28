SPORTS
Lady Rabbits hold off late run by Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits picked up a big win at home on Wednesday night.
The Lady Rabbits beat Iowa Park 49-39 to bounce back from their loss at Holliday and stay firmly in second place in the district.
Bowie started the second round of district losing to state-ranked buzzsaw Lady Eagles, but were able to pick up wins against the five other teams in the first round.
The Lady Hawks were one of the teams that were supposed to finish in front of the Lady Rabbits according to pre-season predictions.
Iowa Park comfortably made the playoffs the previous two seasons playing in 4A by finishing second and third. Dropping down to 3A, usually most programs see their results go up.
Bowie proved in the first game back in December that was not going to be a foregone conclusion when it walloped the Lady Hawks 53-32.
As one-sided as it was, the Lady Rabbits knew they could not take a night off and expect the same result.
Bowie came in ready to play. Even with the game being rescheduled to Wednesday because of weather and then the game starting an hour late because of referee miscommunication, the Lady Rabbits started fast.
Bowie’s defense, playing some zone while mixing in some man-to-man to keep giving different looks, just bothered Iowa Park early on as passes flew out of bounds or the Lady Rabbits stripped ball handlers.
The Lady Hawks first came out playing straight up, but then switched to a box-and-one defense, with one defender shading Bowie’s leading scorer Maddie Mandela while playing zone as well.
It did limit her touches and disrupt the Lady Rabbits usual offensive flow, but Bowie found other players to score early. Thanks in large part to their defense, the Lady Rabbits led 10-2 after the first quarter.
While Iowa Park finally got something going offensively in the second quarter, it was not enough to keep up with Bowie. The team made three 3-pointers and built its lead up 27-12 heading into halftime in control.
The third quarter was more of the same though the Lady Rabbits made only one 3-pointer. The Lady Hawks found themselves down 39-20 heading into the fourth quarter and knew something needed to change.
Iowa Park started to bring the pressure defensively with its back against the wall.
It was a physical game throughout, but it got turned up a level in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hawks started taking and making some 3-pointer they had not made much all game. Bowie’s offense started turning the ball over and players frustration grew as momentum swung to Iowa Park’s side.
Thankfully, the Lady Rabbits offense did not completely crater as they still scored in the double-digits. While the Lady Hawks nearly doubled their three quarter total in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to catch Bowie.
The Lady Rabbits won 49-39 despite the late push.

Bowie Girls Interview
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won in dominant fashion on Friday against Olney.
The Indians won 62-20 as they picked up their second district win of the season.
Nocona’s defense kept the Cubs from scoring double-digits in every quarter, with Olney just barely cracking the single-digit total after three quarters.
The Indian offense was rolling as well, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and never scoring less than 12 like in the second quarter.
In the end, it was the type of one-sided win where the better team played like it for most of the game without letting up.
Michael Wetmore led the team with 16 points. Luke Fuller and Brady McCasland were second as each scored 13 points. McCasland led the team with five assists while Charlie Fuller grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.
Coach Brody Wilson had little to complain about in the one-sided romp of a win.
“I thought we were able to get off to a good start and that set the tempo for the rest of the game,” Wilson said. “We were able to force turnovers and we shot better. I thought we did a good job of rebounding as well.”
Nocona is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Archer City.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Longhorns just held on to beat Bellevue at home on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 44-42, holding off a furious fourth quarter barrage from the Eagles to escape with the win.
It was a competitive first half with the teams tied at 22-22. Forestburg came out in the third quarter and limited Bellevue to only three points which allowed the Longhorns to take control 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
At one point Forestburg’s lead increased to 10 points in the final period, but the Eagles scored 17 points in the quarter to get it all the way back to one basket by the end.
It wasn’t enough to steal the win as the Longhorns held on 44-42.
Jesus Sanchez led Forestburg with 18 points while Kyler Willett was second with 12 points. Nathan Payne nearly joined the two in double-figures as he made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
The Bellevue coach did not respond with any information about the game.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game against Midway on Friday night.
The Falcons won 70-30 against the Bears.
Gold-Burg struggled to consistently score, equaling nine points in three of the four quarters. That was never going to be enough to keep up with the high-scoring Midway team that scored 18 or more points in three of the four quarters.
Aidan Foster led Gold-Burg with nine points while Justin Moore was second with six points.
Coach Jesse Vaughn thought there were some good things, but knows there are more things his team needs to work on to give it a better chance in competing come the second round of district play.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game against Slidell on Friday night.
The Greyhounds won 56-42 against the Panthers according to MaxPreps.
While no stats were given out, Coach Ryan Bruce did talk about how the game went for his team.
“We got off to a good start, but just couldn’t maintain the pace that allowed us to jump out with a lead,” Bruce said. “We did a good job defensively, but just struggled to rebound against their size and athleticism. Too many second chance points created a gap that we couldn’t close.”

Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished the first round of district with another dominant win, this time at Olney on Friday night.
The state-ranked, undefeated Lady Indians won 62-31 against the Lady Cubs.
Nocona was coming off a win against possibly its toughest district challenger in Windthorst.
Olney only had one district win in the first round, so there might not have been much excitement heading into the game.
The Lady Cubs took advantage in the first quarter, holding the high power Nocona offense to just seven points and leading 11-7.
The Lady Indians adjusted to the slower pace and was able to create some transition opportunities thanks to improved defensive play.
Nocona more than doubled its first quarter total scoring 16 points in the second quarter and taking a small, but important 23-19 lead at halftime.
The defensive pressure was upped even more in the second half as the Lady Indians allowed only 12 points from Olney in the final two quarters.
Nocona’s offense took off as the game went along. The team nearly doubled its first half total in the third quarter and finished strong scoring 17 in the fourth quarter as the game got out of reach.
In the end, the Lady Indians won 62-31 to limit the memories of the bad start to the game.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 25 points and five assists. Skyler Smith was second with 14 points and led the team with eight rebounds. Sydnee Mowry nearly joined the pair in double-figures by scoring nine points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won possibly their biggest game of the season by upsetting Midway at home on Friday night.
The Lady Bears won 42-34 against a Lady Falcons team that was sitting in third place after the first round of district play.
Gold-Burg was down six points at halftime, but after some adjustments started the second half by going on a 15-1 run.
“I was so happy the girls responded so well to the adjustments and we really stepped up and shot the ball well,” Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “It was an awesome, awesome win. Our defense was the difference. Several girls shot the ball well and it was great team win.”
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won a big game on the road at Forestburg on Friday night.
The Lady Eagles won 40-17 against the under-manned Lady Horn team.
Bellevue got a big boost offensively with freshman Tristan Shook making four 3-pointers in the game. Coach John McGee was more proud of how his defense played, hoping the way the team played can lead into the second half of district play.
The Lady Horns struggled to make shots or make the most of their free throw opportunities. Braylee Briles led the team with six points and two blocks. Allie Cisneros was second with five points and Madisen Deason scored four. Deason and Cisneros each grabbed a team high 11 rebounds.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost against state-ranked Slidell on Friday at home.
The Lady Greyhounds won 61-30 against the young Lady Panthers team according to MaxPreps.

