Legal issues top Bowie City Council meetings

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council took no action on a pair of executive session topics this week involving legal consultation on a personnel issue and a lawsuit.

A called meeting took place at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, just prior to the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting. The agenda listed consultation with an attorney regarding the termination of Randy Hanson.

The veteran Bowie police officer was released on Sept. 6, 2022 for what was called “a violation of city policy.”

Neither Police Chief Guy Green or City Manager Bert Cunningham would elaborate on the release. Hanson had been with the department since January 2013 and was a lieutenant in the criminal investigation division.

Hanson filed a grievance with the city following the termination. Per city policy, a grievance committee was formed. City Manager Bert Cunningham recused himself due to family connections. Finance Director Pamela Woods and Public Works Director Stony Lowrance handled the process along with three other employees.

The manager explained Hanson wants to be paid for the time he didn’t work (the period between his termination and the hearing) and he also wants to have his F5 status on his police officer certification changed from general to honorable.

Cunningham said the committee upheld the firing. Hanson now is moving forward with an F5 hearing and also continues the push to be paid. That hearing is expected to be scheduled very soon.

The council also received an update on the McCarn vs. City of Bowie on the lakefront property on the Bowie Reservoir site of Amon Carter. No action was taken on either executive session item.

