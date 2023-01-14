NEWS
Legal issues top Bowie City Council meetings
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council took no action on a pair of executive session topics this week involving legal consultation on a personnel issue and a lawsuit.
A called meeting took place at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, just prior to the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting. The agenda listed consultation with an attorney regarding the termination of Randy Hanson.
The veteran Bowie police officer was released on Sept. 6, 2022 for what was called “a violation of city policy.”
Neither Police Chief Guy Green or City Manager Bert Cunningham would elaborate on the release. Hanson had been with the department since January 2013 and was a lieutenant in the criminal investigation division.
Hanson filed a grievance with the city following the termination. Per city policy, a grievance committee was formed. City Manager Bert Cunningham recused himself due to family connections. Finance Director Pamela Woods and Public Works Director Stony Lowrance handled the process along with three other employees.
The manager explained Hanson wants to be paid for the time he didn’t work (the period between his termination and the hearing) and he also wants to have his F5 status on his police officer certification changed from general to honorable.
Cunningham said the committee upheld the firing. Hanson now is moving forward with an F5 hearing and also continues the push to be paid. That hearing is expected to be scheduled very soon.
The council also received an update on the McCarn vs. City of Bowie on the lakefront property on the Bowie Reservoir site of Amon Carter. No action was taken on either executive session item.
Read the full story on the council meeting in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area.
County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
The fire began around 2 p.m. Tuesday as Bowie Rural responded to a call on Legacy Lane near Allison Road. The fire quickly spread in the heavily wooded area. Heavy black smoke and fire neared the highway at several spots.
At one point the west side of Hwy. 59 at Allison was being evacuated. Highway 59 was closed early afternoon at Mac’s Grocery Road and near Montague on the north end of the highway.
Randall Preuninger, chief of the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department, said the Legacy Road fire was finally contained about 5 p.m. Tuesday after it burned across 240 acres. The Forest Service update states there were three direct property saves, one unoccupied structure and two outbuildings lost.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Saint Jo residents under boil order 2 days after water main breaks
Saint Jo water customers were under a boil order for two days this week following a broken four-inch water main.
Marty Hilton, public works director for the city, said the old castiron line broke on North Main. Without any sort of valves, they can’t cut off only part of the system, so the entire system was off during the repair late into the night of Jan. 10. The crew replaced a small section of the line and was able to get water flowing once again.
The boil order was issued on Jan. 11 after Hilton contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. When an entire system is shut down, the state rules require a boil order to help protect consumers from any harmful items.
Hilton reported to citizens the boil order was lifted shortly after noon on Thursday.
The order stated the public water system had taken the necessary corrective action to restore the quality of water and provided TCEQ with the mandated lab test results that indicated the water no longer required boiling as of Jan. 12.
NEWS
Forest service plans controlled burning operations
The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct controlled burning operations across its landscape in the next few months.
Controlled burns are carefully planned, prepared, and conducted by qualified personnel who consider available support resources, seasonality, vegetation condition, and weather forecasts before ignition in any burn area. Smoke columns may be visible on the burn days, and some areas of the forests and access roads may be closed to provide for firefighter and public safety. All controlled burns are coordinated with associated counties complying with any applicable local burn bans.
The controlled burn areas may be marked with signs, including signboards and electronic road signs. Those near national forests may see drift smoke or smoke columns, reduced visibility in low-lying areas, and additional fire vehicle traffic along roadways. If drivers encounter smoke on the road, they should reduce their speed and use low-beam lights to become more visible to other traffic.
“The public may see a helicopter or UAS (unmanned aerial system) aircraft overhead, smoke columns rising, and smoke settling in low-lying areas at night,” said National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Fire Management Officer Jamie Sowell.
This year, a new online prescribed fire (controlled burn) mapping tool is available to track proposed, active, and completed burns. The new map tool is located at Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com)
“We will continue to post our controlled burns on our website the morning of the burn, and the online mapping tool will provide updated information on the status of burns on National Forest lands.” Said, Sowell. “Additionally, the NFGT Facebook page is updated the morning of any controlled burn activity.”
Controlled burning dramatically reduces the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control. Therefore, controlled burning protects subdivisions, businesses, and transportation corridors from potential wildfires. In addition, controlled burning is accomplished in a matter that uses low-intensity fire to “clean out” the undergrowth that can hinder the food supply for wildlife and livestock and reduce fuel loadings to mitigate the potential for disastrous wildfires.
Burning underbrush promotes new growth of tender vegetation beneficial to wildlife such as birds,
deer, and turkeys. In addition, prescribed burns benefit wildlife habitat by removing dead and dying vegetation from the understory, which improves the availability of forage and the quality of browse for wildlife. Reducing the underbrush also improves brood and nesting habitat for turkey, quail, deer, and other wildlife species.
The Forest Service only burns when environmental conditions are most favorable based on weather forecasts from the National Weather Service and within the direction and policy set forth.
For individuals with respiratory and other health concerns, we recommend closing windows and ventilating their homes by using the air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears. We encourage anyone sensitive to smoke to contact the local Ranger’s District Office to provide contact information so we can notify you on the day of planned burns in your area.
For more information, visit our website and follow the fire information feature. www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
