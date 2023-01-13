OBITUARIES
Mary Elizabeth Murray
October 24, 1962 – January 10, 2023
DENTON – Mary Elizabeth Murray, 60, went to be with our Lord on Jan. 10, 2023 in Denton.
The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Chico Cemetery.
Mary was born on Oct. 24, 1962 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Albert Hardwick and Diann Gregg. She attended and received her associate degree from North Central Texas College. Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Murray, on June 13, 1998 in Ponder. They were together for 25 wonderful years with many precious memories made. Mary was self-employed and a real estate investor.
She will be remembered for her courage and her love and support she always offered her family. Mary was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Hardwick.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Michael Murray, Denton; daughters, Brandie Hardwick and Kimber Hardwick; sons, Bobby Maes and Christopher Hardwick-Maes; six grandchildren, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Zane, Collin, Archer and Gracie; three brothers, James Hardwick, Jeffrey Hardwick and Thomas Hardwick; two sisters, Sherry Choate and Diana Self; her mother, Diann Wilson; numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Bridgeport.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Patricia “Patty” Ruth Lewis
April 7, 1962 – January 7, 2023
GREENVILLE – Patricia Ruth Lewis, 60, died on Jan. 7, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Lou Tiscione officiating. Burial will follow at Mallard Cemetery in Forestburg. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 at United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080.
She was born on April 7, 1962, in Dallas to Grenville, III and Dorothy Fortine Lewis. She was the youngest of two girls and three boys. She graduated from Plano Senior High School and worked as an executive admin at Electronic Data Systems, AmerisourceBergen and L3Harris. While working at EDS, she met Rick Leeper and they were married on March 20, 2010.
She loved the Dallas Cowboys, nature and traveling with her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Leeper; mother, Dorothy Lewis; siblings, Grenville IV, Linda, Paul, Tom and her many nieces and nephew.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Max Jordan
LEAGUE CITY, TX – Max Jordan, 90, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022 in League City.
A celebration of life was at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Cathedral of Praise (COP) church in Houston. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Newport Cemetery in Bowie.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nadine Andreason Jordan; son, Timothy Jordan Sr.; granddaughter, Cara Michelle Fair-Northcutt; grandson, Jacob Ryan Jordan; parents, Charlie and Kate Jordan; brothers, Pat, Willie V. and Jake; an infant brother and sister, Ella Jordan Keenum.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Jordan Fair and Lori Jordan Adamek (Larry); son, Ronnie Jordan; grandchildren, Timothy Jordan, Jr. (Crystal), Breanna Fair, Seth Fair (Sarah), Taylor Adamek (Sarah), Zack Jordan, Megan Jordan Ratliff (Anthony), Dylan Adamek (Kendra), Chase Adamek (Addie), Kaleb Jordan and Hunter Adamek (Andee) and 22 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Memory of Max Jordan Music fund at the COP Church, 11303 C.E. King Pkwy., Houston, TX 77044.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Larry Gordon May
February 19, 1959 – January 3, 2023
HURST – Larry Gordon May, 63, died on Jan. 3, 2023.
A graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. at Salona Cemetery with Darrell Brown officiating.
May was born on Feb. 19, 1959 in Bowie to Joyce Marie Richardson and Gordon B. May. He graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst before attending Texas Wesleyan University and graduating with a bachelor of business administration.
He was the pitching coach for the Texas Wesleyan University baseball team. He went on to manage little league teams in Hurst for almost 20 years. He lived in the United Kingdom for around three years. He was a regular visitor at Windsor Castle and enjoyed learning about British cuisine and culture. In 2001 he was able to go inside 10 Downing Street, something that not many people in history can say.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon B May.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Marie May.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salona Cemetery at P.O. Box 935 Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS1 month ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday