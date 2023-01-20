Matheldia Fugitt

January 2, 1931 – January 17, 2023

FORESTBURG – Kenneth “Wassie” Joe Reynolds, 92, passed from this earth peacefully on Jan. 17, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the Forestburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Parr officiating. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Wassie was born on Jan. 2, 1931 in Forestburg to Jimmie Joe (J.J.) Reynolds and Cleta Vesta (Boyd) Reynolds.

Wassie was a Korean War veteran who served in the Air Force until 1987, serving at Carswell and Shepherd Air Force bases as a flight mechanic. He also participated in rodeos where he was a bull rider when he was young, and a rodeo announcer for many years. He was involved in Old West Gunfighters of Forestburg, and also was an extra for several movies. Wassie was a biology and driving education teacher, as well as a school board member for Forestburg Independent School District for many years. Throughout all of his careers and hobbies, music was his one love that never faded. He began playing guitar and singing more than 75 years ago and continued to do so until the last few weeks.

Wassie lived his life for his family, his country, announcing rodeos and playing music.

Wassie is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Rosemary B. Reynolds; daughter, MaryJo Eldridge, Denton; sons, Jerry and wife Debby, Ronald and wife Karen and Wesley and wife Daniela Reynolds, all of Forestburg; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Tiffany, Argyle, Christany and husband Chris Kottwitz, Aledo, Kenny, Forestburg, Shane, Forestburg, Justin, Krum, Samantha and husband Garrett Dangelmayr, Muenster, Michael and wife Kara, Frisco, Michelle Wright, Liberty Hill, Amanda and husband Gary Haack Denton and Joe and wife Amber, Forestburg; 14 great-grandchildren and many cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication