OBITUARIES
Matheldia Fugitt
June 12, 1941 – January 16, 2023
BOWIE – Matheldia Fugitt, 81, died on Jan. 16, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
She was born June 12, 1941 in Sunset to Earl and Florine Pittman. She was a graduate of Kennedale High School. She worked for 17 years at the Cedar House and K-Bob’s in Decatur. She then spent seven years working for Denton Independent School District as a custodian. She was an active bowler in different leagues.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry Pittman, Garland Pittman and Stanley Pittman; son, Gary Fugitt; daughter, Susan Fugitt and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her sister, Kedith Shaw, Bowie; brothers, Thelbert Pittman, Frankston and Dewayne Pittman, Muskogee, OK; daughters, Judy Payne, Valley View and Jolene Fugitt, Bowie; sons, Albert Fugitt, Azle and Robert Fugitt, Bowie; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Terry Lee Roberts
November 25, 1947 – January 18, 2023
BOWIE – Terry Lee Roberts, 75, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023 in Fort Worth.
A funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Terry was born on Nov. 25, 1947 in Wichita Falls to Alvin E. and Neva Jo Roberts. Terry attended Bowie High School and graduated from Midwestern State University. She was a licensed real estate broker and worked with her father at Bowie Realty. She was executive secretary of the Board of Realtors and life long member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Terry is survived by her brother, Roy Roberts and wife Phyllis; sister, Tina Gilland and husband Steve; nephews, Shane Roberts and wife Libby and their children, Ellie, Wren, Bodie and Beck; Spencer Gilland and wife Angela and their children, Parker and Morgan; niece, Suzanna Hill and husband Matt and their children, Neva and Emma.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bowie Mission, Bowie Rural Fire Department or Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Kenneth “Wassie” Joe Reynolds
January 2, 1931 – January 17, 2023
FORESTBURG – Kenneth “Wassie” Joe Reynolds, 92, passed from this earth peacefully on Jan. 17, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the Forestburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Parr officiating. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
Wassie was born on Jan. 2, 1931 in Forestburg to Jimmie Joe (J.J.) Reynolds and Cleta Vesta (Boyd) Reynolds.
Wassie was a Korean War veteran who served in the Air Force until 1987, serving at Carswell and Shepherd Air Force bases as a flight mechanic. He also participated in rodeos where he was a bull rider when he was young, and a rodeo announcer for many years. He was involved in Old West Gunfighters of Forestburg, and also was an extra for several movies. Wassie was a biology and driving education teacher, as well as a school board member for Forestburg Independent School District for many years. Throughout all of his careers and hobbies, music was his one love that never faded. He began playing guitar and singing more than 75 years ago and continued to do so until the last few weeks.
Wassie lived his life for his family, his country, announcing rodeos and playing music.
Wassie is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Rosemary B. Reynolds; daughter, MaryJo Eldridge, Denton; sons, Jerry and wife Debby, Ronald and wife Karen and Wesley and wife Daniela Reynolds, all of Forestburg; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Tiffany, Argyle, Christany and husband Chris Kottwitz, Aledo, Kenny, Forestburg, Shane, Forestburg, Justin, Krum, Samantha and husband Garrett Dangelmayr, Muenster, Michael and wife Kara, Frisco, Michelle Wright, Liberty Hill, Amanda and husband Gary Haack Denton and Joe and wife Amber, Forestburg; 14 great-grandchildren and many cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Christine P. Brock
December 25, 1930 – January 5, 2023
BRYAN – Christine P. Brock, 92, passed from this life Jan. 5, 2023 in Bryan.
Christine was born Dec. 25, 1930 in Henrietta to Lee Ottis ”Boots” Tims and Myrble Chesher. She was a county tax accessor in Montague county for 12 years. Later, she and her husband, Bob, owned and operated a photography business in Bowie. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and playing cards with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 29 years, Robert Dale (Bob) Patterson; second husband, R.T. Brock and two brothers, Richard Tims and Jerry Tims.
Christine leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son, Roy Patterson and wife Jill; two grandchildren, Tommy Patterson and wife Laura and Jeff Patterson as well as four great-grandchildren, Kyle Patterson, Emme Patterson, Chloe Patterson and Rowan Patterson.
An online guestbook is available at TrevinoSmithFuneralHome.com.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 days ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 weeks ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS1 month ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case