Mimi’s quilts still giving warmth

When Verna Mae Brashear passed away last January, she left behind a lasting legacy in our North Texas community.

It was hundreds of completed quilt design blocks as well as a mountain of fabric and quilting supplies. Brashear’s children and grandchildren were overwhelmed with what to do with the surplus of excess fabric in what they lovingly called her quilting barn.

After considering quilt shops, the family ended up connecting with The Hills Quilting Ladies who would be able to give life to the fabric in their quilts.

In addition to being a public school teacher for 28 years, Brashear was an acclaimed, award-winning quilter, known for her intricate appliqué work as well as her surprising texture and color pairings.

She spent decades traveling across the southwest region admiring and participating in quilt shows, locating new and obscure quilt shops, and constantly adding to her extensive fabric collection. At her passing the question came now how to utilize those supplies in the best way possible.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.