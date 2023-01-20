NEWS
Montague County burn ban extended
Family searching for missing person Norman Reitmeyer
The family of Norman Reitmeyer, 32, has been reported as a missing person by his family and he is believed to be between Terral, OK and the Dallas-Fort Worth area reports his family. His brother, Justin Reitmeyer, is in Bowie today searching the area and trying to get the information out.
He says his brother is “in distress and needs help.” Any assistance in locating him will be appreciated.
Please see the attached flier for the photo and details.
Fire danger elevated across North Texas today
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
Bowie Police officers spent three hours negotiating in what appeared to be a standoff connected to a possible assault, but in the end, the suspects refused to come out of the house and assured officers everything was fine and they did not need help.
Captain Kent Stagg said officers drove by a house at 701 N. Mason about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 16, and saw a couple in the yard who appeared to be fighting.
When officers came back and stopped, the man and woman ran inside the house and locked the door refusing to come out.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
