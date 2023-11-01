NEWS
Montague County now under a burn ban
Montague County is now under an emergency burn ban. All outdoor burning is prohibited with some restrictions. See item below.
NEWS
Grand jury issues three indictments
A pair of indictments including one that was sealed was handed down by the Montague County Grand Jury last week.
John David Hancock, 64, homeless, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 19, 2022. Bond was set at $3,000.
Mary Iona Thomason, 17, Bowie, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram from a May 23, 2022 alleged incident. Bond was $20,000.
The sealed indictment awaits the arrest of a suspect.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
NEWS
Clyde Johnson celebrates 45 years with City of Bowie
Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Clyde Johnson, head of the city parks department, with a token of appreciation for his 45 years of service to the city. Johnson was honored with a surprise party this past week with his fellow city staffers, along with family and several former co-workers. Johnson visited with the guests and thanked them for coming. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Train/truck accident sends one to hospital
One person was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System with injuries from this train/truck accident shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. It occurred at 1033 Spur 511 at Sunset involving this half-ton truck. No additional details were available at presstime. (Courtesy photo)
