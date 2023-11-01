Montague County now under a burn ban

A pair of indictments including one that was sealed was handed down by the Montague County Grand Jury last week.

John David Hancock, 64, homeless, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 19, 2022. Bond was set at $3,000.

Mary Iona Thomason, 17, Bowie, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram from a May 23, 2022 alleged incident. Bond was $20,000.

The sealed indictment awaits the arrest of a suspect.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.