New leadership day opens 2023 youth fair on Jan. 4

Jan. 4- Leadership Day, H.J. Justin Community Room, downtown Nocona

8:15 a.m. – Junior prepared speaking begins, senior extemporaneous speaking begins

9:15 a.m. – Junior extemporaneous speaking begins, senior prepared speaking begins

10:15 a.m. – Robotics contest begins

11:30-12:30 – Lunch break

12:30-1 p.m. Contestants check-in for skill-a-thons

1 p.m. – Beef and horse skills-a-thon

2-2:30 p.m. – Check in for barbecue contest

3 p.m. – Barbecue contest

4 p.m. – Meat entries turn in and judging begins

5 p.m. – Leadership Day Awards

Jan. 5 – Ag. Center and Nocona Community Center

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Check-in of shop projects, community center

8 a.m. – Weigh-in market lambs, market goals, breeding sheep and breeding goats

Check-in all dairy heifers and poultry

9 a.m. – Poultry Show- ag center

10 a.m. – Farm shop judging begins at community center

11 a.m. – Dairy cattle show, ag center

Noon – Lamb show, ag center

2 p.m. – Goat show, ag center

5 p.m. – All Together Show, ag. center

4-6 p.m. – Check-in creative art, photograph, fabric, all at community center. Judging begins at 7 p.m.,

Jan. 6, ag. center

7-8 a.m. – Check-in all rabbits

7-9 a.m. – Check-in all food entries, community center

8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of steers

8-10 a.m. – Check-in all heifers, weigh-in and classify all swine entries

9 a.m. – Rabbit show

10:30 a.m. – Judging food and creative arts, community center

2 p.m. – Heifer show, followed by steer show, ag. center

6 p.m. – Home economics results posted. Silent auction moved to Saturday during premium sale.

Jan. 7, ag. center

8 a.m. – Swine Show

9 a.m. – Public viewing of home economics projects, silent auction opens closes at noon, community center

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Pick up all home economics projects

5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade, ag center

6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale

REMINDERS AND CHANGES FROM THE FAIR COMMITTEE POSTED ON Jan. 5

As we are getting geared up to start the 2023 MCYF, here are a couple of reminders and changes:

1. Wednesday is our first-ever Leadership Day at the Justin Building (the community room across from the Boot Store) in Nocona with 70 entries!

2. We will be finishing set up of the ring and pens Wednesday night at 6pm! Please come lend a hand if you can!

3. Ag Mech projects have an early check-in option Wednesday night from 5-8pm.

4. No animals at the premium auction on Saturday so it is IMPERATIVE that, if you make sale, you get your backdrop photos taken, either by the photographer or on your own, for the pictures to be included during the sale!

5. The creative art, food, photography, sewing, and shop project class winner Silent Auction that is normally held on Saturday morning HAS MOVED to Saturday night during the premium auction sale!

6. It is planned to have a live feed of the shows like we have had in years past…please check back here, but also the https://www.facebook.com/MONTAGUE-COUNTY-4-H-127727565100/