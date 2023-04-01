COUNTY LIFE
New leadership day opens 2023 youth fair on Jan. 4
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Youngsters of all ages converge on Nocona this week for the 2023 Montague County Youth Fair competing with livestock, shop and home economics projects, along with the new Leadership Day.
The fair takes place at various locations Jan. 4-7. Leadership day events will be at the H.J. Justin Community Room at 100 Clay, animal judging at the agriculture center, with ag shop and home economics in the community center, both on U.S. Highway 82.
There will be 337 exhibitors presenting 1,030 entries. The number of students is up from the 253 who competed last year, as well as entries far surpasssing the 757 from 2022.
Read the full story and schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
First Montague County Youth Horse Show presents winners
The first Montague County Youth Horse Show kicked off Montague County Show week on Dec. 31.
Members of the Montague County Cowboy Church helped host, work and sponsor awards.
The All Around Champions earned points by competing in each of the four categories of events, in hand, performance, cattle and speed classes with the same rider/horse combo.
Emma Strahan received Senior Girl All Around Champion. Walker Strahan received Senior Boy All Around Champion.
Tess Egenbacher received Junior Girl All Around Champion and Houston Johnson received Junior Boy All Around Champion.
COUNTY LIFE
Montague County Youth Fair schedule (updated Jan. 4)
Jan. 4- Leadership Day, H.J. Justin Community Room, downtown Nocona
8:15 a.m. – Junior prepared speaking begins, senior extemporaneous speaking begins
9:15 a.m. – Junior extemporaneous speaking begins, senior prepared speaking begins
10:15 a.m. – Robotics contest begins
11:30-12:30 – Lunch break
12:30-1 p.m. Contestants check-in for skill-a-thons
1 p.m. – Beef and horse skills-a-thon
2-2:30 p.m. – Check in for barbecue contest
3 p.m. – Barbecue contest
4 p.m. – Meat entries turn in and judging begins
5 p.m. – Leadership Day Awards
Jan. 5 – Ag. Center and Nocona Community Center
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Check-in of shop projects, community center
8 a.m. – Weigh-in market lambs, market goals, breeding sheep and breeding goats
Check-in all dairy heifers and poultry
9 a.m. – Poultry Show- ag center
10 a.m. – Farm shop judging begins at community center
11 a.m. – Dairy cattle show, ag center
Noon – Lamb show, ag center
2 p.m. – Goat show, ag center
5 p.m. – All Together Show, ag. center
4-6 p.m. – Check-in creative art, photograph, fabric, all at community center. Judging begins at 7 p.m.,
Jan. 6, ag. center
7-8 a.m. – Check-in all rabbits
7-9 a.m. – Check-in all food entries, community center
8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of steers
8-10 a.m. – Check-in all heifers, weigh-in and classify all swine entries
9 a.m. – Rabbit show
10:30 a.m. – Judging food and creative arts, community center
2 p.m. – Heifer show, followed by steer show, ag. center
6 p.m. – Home economics results posted. Silent auction moved to Saturday during premium sale.
Jan. 7, ag. center
8 a.m. – Swine Show
9 a.m. – Public viewing of home economics projects, silent auction opens closes at noon, community center
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Pick up all home economics projects
5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade, ag center
6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale
REMINDERS AND CHANGES FROM THE FAIR COMMITTEE POSTED ON Jan. 5
As we are getting geared up to start the 2023 MCYF, here are a couple of reminders and changes:
1. Wednesday is our first-ever Leadership Day at the Justin Building (the community room across from the Boot Store) in Nocona with 70 entries!
2. We will be finishing set up of the ring and pens Wednesday night at 6pm! Please come lend a hand if you can!
3. Ag Mech projects have an early check-in option Wednesday night from 5-8pm.
4. No animals at the premium auction on Saturday so it is IMPERATIVE that, if you make sale, you get your backdrop photos taken, either by the photographer or on your own, for the pictures to be included during the sale!
5. The creative art, food, photography, sewing, and shop project class winner Silent Auction that is normally held on Saturday morning HAS MOVED to Saturday night during the premium auction sale!
6. It is planned to have a live feed of the shows like we have had in years past…please check back here, but also the https://www.facebook.com/MONTAGUE-COUNTY-4-H-127727565100/
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Rural VFD hosts blood drive
Members of the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Bowie Community Center at Pelham Park.
The sign-up link is: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137632. Give a lifesaving gift as the new year opens for local patients that need this help.
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 days ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff