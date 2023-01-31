Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

New schools closings for Feb. 1

Published

3 hours ago

on

The following school districts will be closed Feb. 1:

Bowie

Nocona

Montague

Prairie Valley

Forestburg

Saint Jo

Bellevue

Gold-Burg

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Courthouse to close on Wednesday

Published

1 hour ago

on

01/31/2023

By

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday he had just returned from driving the county roads and he found them to be in bad condition from the winter storm. With that and the continued threat of more freezing precipitation tonight and tomorrow, the judge announced the courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

As a reminder, the tax deadline has been moved from Jan. 31 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, Friday.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Council meeting canceled

Published

1 day ago

on

01/30/2023

By

The Bowie City Council meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 7 due to the inclement weather.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Father/Daughter Dance fun (short video)

Published

1 day ago

on

01/30/2023

By

LINE DANCE AT THE fATHER/dAUGHTER DANCE sATURDAY IN bOWIE.
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending